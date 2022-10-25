Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Severe injury 4-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue
FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles. Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD. Police say roads will be blocked […]
KRDO
CPW takes possession of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park on Nov. 1 after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state this week. The marina had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28 due to...
KKTV
Northbound I-25 back open in Castle Rock following crash
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are investigating after a semi-truck collided with another vehicle near Castle Rock, shutting down part of the interstate for hours during the Thursday morning commute. Master Trooper Gary Cutler with Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News the crash was reported just before 4 a.m....
Man arrested following fatal crash on Lake Avenue
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man in connection to a fatal multi-vehicle crash Friday night on Oct. 28 has been arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police records state Michael Tapia was arrested after the incident. Alcohol and speed are considered factors in this investigation, according to CSPD. At approximately 8:19 p.m., CSPD received […]
Police investigating two-car vehicle fire
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A vehicle fire is being investigated by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) after two vehicles burned near Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 officers were called to the 3200 block of East La Salle Street […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to a possible structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire at 4815 Garden Ranch Dr. Crews on the scene are reporting smoke showing from the apartment. This is a developing story.
KRDO
‘Magic of Lights’ at the Pikes Peak International Raceway for the first time
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season is fast approaching and the Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR) is offering a new drive-through Christmas lights experience. The family-friendly drive-through holiday lights festival will feature dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, and digital animation, all constructed with over a million individual LED lights.
KRDO
Keeping pets and plants in mind as temperatures drop to freezing in Southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While it might be warm during the day, don't let the sun fool you. In the overnight hours, temperatures are reaching the 30s and even the 20s in some areas across Southern Colorado. That's why officials are reminding pet owners and gardeners to be mindful of the cold nights.
Difficult travel late Thursday south of Pueblo
Snow increases over the mountains southwest of Pueblo Thursday afternoon.
KRDO
The Friday Night Blitz Pikes Peak State College Spirit Award Week 10
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Friday Night Blitz Pikes Peak State College Spirit Award goes to Liberty High School for week 10. KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
First snow in Springs possible Thursday
Colorado Springs may get the first snow of the season on the grass and trees as the snow level drops to around 5,500′.
Pickup truck gets fully submerged in Colorado lake
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, responded to Lake Pueblo State Park on Tuesday, after receiving reports that a truck rolled into the lake. The incident occurred at around 10:45 AM at the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo. "Today's scanner traffic about...
KRDO
2 juveniles injured in overnight shooting in Pueblo
Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of W 12th Street Thursday night. Shots were reported just before 10 p.m. PPD said when officers arrived, they found two juveniles were injured in the shooting that happened at the Bethlehem Square Apartments. Both were rushed to the hospital. One was transported by flight for life.
US News and World Report
The 12 Best Restaurants in Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs area is famous for its natural beauty, from the red rock formations in the Garden of the Gods to nearby Pikes Peak, a spot so scenic it inspired the lyrics to "America the Beautiful." Whether you're looking for a brunch spot to fuel up before a day of exploring or you've worked up an appetite and are ready for some Colorado cuisine and craft beer in a state that's famous for it, the Colorado Springs food scene boasts all kinds of tasty options.
Man killed following bar fight in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs crash leads to ‘arrest of prolific offenders’ tied to multiple vehicle break-ins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A September crash led to investigators connecting the driver with 15 additional incidents stretching back to the beginning of summer. On Sept. 1, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a traffic accident in the 2700 block of N. Chestnut St. Police said the vehicle was driven by 39-year-old Beth Reichenberg.
KKTV
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. “We were just driving through, and...
Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
Man found dead in van under Pueblo bridge identified
Editor’s note: this article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name as sent in a press release by the Pueblo Police Department. The correct name is reflected below. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead in Pueblo on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Paralympian and veteran on cover of a national magazine sharing his story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Silver Medal-winning Paralympian and disabled veteran from Colorado Springs made the front page of a national magazine to share his story. In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, John Register made the cover of DIVERSEability Magazine. The magazine focuses on the day-to-day lives of people in the BIPOC community living with disabilities.
