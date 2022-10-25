Read full article on original website
Alabama jury convicts parolee in 2018 triple killing
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who was charged with killing two women and a boy months after being paroled from prison was convicted of capital murder in the triple slaying and could be sentenced to death. Jurors deliberated about a half-hour Wednesday before convicting 57-year-old Jimmy O’Neal Spencer in the 2018 killings. Evidence showed the women were killed in separate robberies that netted about $600, and the boy was killed because he was a witness. Politicians cited Spencer’s case in pushing to make the state’s parole process tougher, and the state's rate of paroles has dropped sharply since then.
Abortion providers challenge Medicaid ban in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Abortion providers across Pennsylvania are urging the state Supreme Court to overturn a longtime ban on Medicaid funding for the procedure. Planned Parenthood and others said in court arguments Wednesday that the 1980s-era ban violates the state's Equal Rights Amendment by treating women's health care needs differently than those of men. They said the ban does “catastrophic” harm to poor women and women of color. Lawyers for Republican state lawmakers called the ban long-settled law and said it does not prohibit abortions themselves. Pennsylvania allows abortions through 24 weeks of pregnancy. Republicans control the statehouse, while Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf supports abortion rights.
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn't be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
Fetterman’s rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman’s rocky debate performance fueled concern inside his party on Wednesday, as leaders assessed whether it would significantly shift a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency. Appearing on stage five...
Texas police: Uvalde officers' probe to be over by year-end
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' state police chief says a criminal investigation into the hesitant police response to the Uvalde school massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers will be finished by the end of the year. But Col. Steve McCraw offered no indication Thursday that any of the nearly 400 officers who waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary School would face charges. He says the findings of the Texas Rangers' investigation will be turned over to prosecutors before the end of the year. He also defended Texas state police in the face of widening scrutiny. Several Uvalde families who attended the Public Safety Commission meeting in Austin told McCraw he should resign.
Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion
DENVER (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history. The Denver Post reports that state Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway provided the new estimate last week during a meeting with residents who lost homes to wildfires in recent years. The so-called Marshall Fire broke out Dec. 30 following months of drought and is blamed for at least one death. Official estimates released days after the fire put losses at more than $500 million.
Puerto Rico nonprofit director sentenced in fatal arson case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The director of a nonprofit that helped disabled people in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in a case in which his center was set on fire by three other suspects, one of whom died in the act. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday that Rafael García Sánchez was accused of conspiring to set fire to the Organization for Helping People with Disabilities in July 2016 and filing a fraudulent $250,000 insurance claim. One of the suspects in the case died after suffering burns when starting the fire.
