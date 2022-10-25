ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 151 people and injuring 82 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy