Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
VikingsTerritory
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
FOX31 Denver
What is the future of the NFL in London?
"There's no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2022 NFL sack leaders
NFL pass rush report (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick's defense. Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 64. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6.5t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 7t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 71. Matt Judon, New England Patriots (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 8.511
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Leading Into Week 8
As we look at this week’s NFL QB Power Rankings, the majority of this week’s games weren’t necessarily close; check these score lines: 35-17, 33-14, and 44-23. But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t good football! The best QB’s in the NFL were proving why they were the best.
purplePTSD.com
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #7
Despite scoring 34 points on TNF, the Saints fell to the Cards in a scoring fest, 42-34. Andy Dalton threw three INTs, including two returned for TDs. NFL Intercept Cancer Promotion - Schedule Your Cancer Screening .PowerPoint Design by the Author.
Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly led charge to bench QB Matt Ryan
Jim Irsay placed his hands on the Colts’ personnel steering wheel at key junctures this year. Nine months after the owner insisted Carson Wentz be a Colts one-and-done, he led the way to Wentz’s replacement being benched. Over the past few weeks, Irsay let Chris Ballard and Frank...
Yardbarker
Arthur Blank optimistic regarding Falcons future
The Falcons are clearly rebuilding, but they might be the best rebuilding team of all time. Jokes aside, Atlanta has exceeded most people’s expectations this season. During the offseason, media pundits and analysts alike predicted the Falcons to be a bottom-three team in the NFL; some even projected the Dirty Birds to hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (USA Today).
NBC Sports Chicago
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
one37pm.com
Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Taylor Swift Edition
As we charge ahead into the meaty part of the NFL season, everybody is on Red alert. For football Lovers, we're nearing the time when Reputations are made, where Fearless legends can play their way into gridiron Folklore (i.e. Joe Montana and John Elway in 1989) and Cinderellas try Evermore to ward off their inevitable Midnights. In honor of Taylor Swift releasing a new album last week, here are our Taylor Swift-themed Week 8 NFL Power Rankings. If you have any objections, Speak Now.
