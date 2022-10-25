Read full article on original website
News10NBC Investigates: RG&E President: ‘We’re in the storm’ of customer service issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After months of billing and customer service issues, the New York State Department of Public Service has confirmed to News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke that it has launched a new investigation into RG&E. During an exclusive interview in Albany, NYSDPS Consumer Advocate Richard Berkley told News10NBC...
Hochul and Zeldin speak about “dangerousness standard” that local lawmakers have proposed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Much of the midterm discussion has been centered around bail reform in New York State. It’s been controversial since it was rolled out in 2020 in New York State and it’s been a heated topic in this year’s race for governor. We reported...
Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two...
News10NBC Investigates: NYS regulators launch new investigation into RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For months, News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E. Many customers have been slammed with huge bills that they’re not even sure are accurate. When they try to call customer service, they wait on hold for hours. That’s why News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke went to Albany to talk with the only state agency that has any power over the power company and learned those regulators are actively investigating RG&E.
Chuck Todd from Meet the Press weighs in on races including GOP spending $27,000 on Singletary ad buy at News10NBC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday night starts the second to last weekend for campaigning before Election Day, and we are seeing competitive races like we haven’t seen in a long time. So, News10NBC wanted to get the insights of Chuck Todd from Meet the Press. First, the race in...
$100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a third prize-winning Powerball play ticket, worth $100,000 after Thursday’s drawing, was brought in Rochester. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at the A1 Food and Meat Market on south Plymouth Avenue. No one won the jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday night. The jackpot is estimated at $800 million.
Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
