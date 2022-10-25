ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws. King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two...
WASHINGTON STATE
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: NYS regulators launch new investigation into RG&E

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For months, News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E. Many customers have been slammed with huge bills that they’re not even sure are accurate. When they try to call customer service, they wait on hold for hours. That’s why News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke went to Albany to talk with the only state agency that has any power over the power company and learned those regulators are actively investigating RG&E.
WHEC TV-10

$100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a third prize-winning Powerball play ticket, worth $100,000 after Thursday’s drawing, was brought in Rochester. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at the A1 Food and Meat Market on south Plymouth Avenue. No one won the jackpot. The next drawing is Saturday night. The jackpot is estimated at $800 million.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lee Zeldin campaigns in Rochester on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail Thursday in Rochester. The main focus of the event was to call out bail reform laws here in New York state. Zeldin was joined by congressional candidate and former police chief La’Ron Singletary. He says it’s important to hold people accountable for violent crimes.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy