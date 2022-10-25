ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For months, News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E. Many customers have been slammed with huge bills that they’re not even sure are accurate. When they try to call customer service, they wait on hold for hours. That’s why News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke went to Albany to talk with the only state agency that has any power over the power company and learned those regulators are actively investigating RG&E.

2 DAYS AGO