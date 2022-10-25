Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4
In a highly contested rematch, the No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team prevailed over the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a shootout Saturday at the Ohio State Ice Rink, ending in a 4-4 tie for the game. Both sides picked up where they left off Friday...
Lantern
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn State
Head coach Ryan Day saw what he needed Saturday at No. 13 Penn State to become convinced in the Buckeyes. Trailing 21-16 with less than nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, No. 2 Ohio State flipped the script. Behind who Day said is “the best quarterback in the country” in third-year C.J. Stroud and a pick-six by second-year defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, the Buckeyes not only stepped up against the Nittany Lions, but picked one another up to finish their mission.
Lantern
Football: Smith-Njigba, 15 Buckeyes unavailable at No. 13 Penn State
Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 15 Buckeyes unavailable Saturday when No. 2 Ohio State travels to No. 13 Penn State. Smith-Njigba returned last week against Iowa after missing three-consecutive games since Week 3. He made one catch for seven yards, and head coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count” around 20 plays as he continues to recover from a leg injury suffered against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Week 1.
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Ohio State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit, prevails 44-31 at No. 13 Penn State
In a striped-out sea of blue and white, the Buckeyes found their footing and stormed out of State College victorious over the Nittany Lions. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and defeated No. 13 Penn State 44-31 at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Second-year defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau brought down two interceptions, including a pick-six with less than three minutes to go, and both forced and recovered a fumble.
Lantern
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State
The No. 2 Ohio State football team walked into State College, Pennsylvania facing its toughest challenge of the season but emerged with a 44-31 win Saturday over No. 13 Penn State. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for over 350 yards while the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goals
The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team controlled the game from start to finish, cruising to a 6-4 win against the No. 1 Golden Gophers Friday at Value City Arena. Junior forward Travis Treloar led the way with two goals for the Buckeyes. Treloar highlighted Ohio State’s ability to keep the game simple from the start and possess the puck in Minnesota territory as much as possible.
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers
In a highly anticipated top-ranked matchup, the No. 1 Buckeyes lost their first game of the season 4-2 Friday versus the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The opening minutes of play at the Ohio State Ice Rink were a defensive battle, with both sides working out kinks offensively. However, it didn’t take nearly as long for the Gophers to find their groove.
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend set
The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team will face the top-ranked team when No. 1 Minnesota comes to Value City Arena for a weekend set. The Buckeyes (6-1-1, 2-0 Big Ten) face a challenge unlike they have experienced this season when the Golden Gophers (4-2) come to Columbus beginning Friday. Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said his team is aware of the challenge.
Lantern
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State wraps regular season in final weekend before Big Ten Tournament
After clinching a spot in the Big Ten Tournament Friday with a win over Indiana, the No. 18 Ohio State field hockey team looks to further strengthen its case for the NCAA Tournament in its last two games of the regular season. The Buckeyes (10-6, 3-4 Big Ten) head to...
Lantern
Women's Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal
The No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team begins its postseason Sunday, taking on Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Hibner Stadium. The No. 25 Buckeyes (10-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) hold the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while the Cornhuskers (7-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) sit at No. 4 and earned home-field advantage. The winner of Sunday’s clash advances to the semifinals scheduled for Thursday at Lower.com Field in Columbus.
Lantern
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchup
The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to face off against No. 2 Minnesota in a top-ranked Western Collegiate Hockey Association series matchup beginning Friday. Ohio State (8-0-0) looks to build momentum off its series sweep versus then-No. 4 Minnesota Duluth in last weekend’s national championship series rematch. The Buckeyes will host the Golden Gophers (6-0-0) in a home series Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink.
Lantern
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State Saturday
Two Big Ten East foes meet on the gridiron Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will venture to State College, Pennsylvania, and play the No. 13 Nittany Lions, returning to the home state of third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming. A five-star who ranked among the top recruits in the 2020 cycle, Fleming said he’s excited to play at a place he considered during his recruitment.
