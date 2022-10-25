Head coach Ryan Day saw what he needed Saturday at No. 13 Penn State to become convinced in the Buckeyes. Trailing 21-16 with less than nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, No. 2 Ohio State flipped the script. Behind who Day said is “the best quarterback in the country” in third-year C.J. Stroud and a pick-six by second-year defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, the Buckeyes not only stepped up against the Nittany Lions, but picked one another up to finish their mission.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO