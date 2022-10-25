ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn State

Head coach Ryan Day saw what he needed Saturday at No. 13 Penn State to become convinced in the Buckeyes. Trailing 21-16 with less than nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, No. 2 Ohio State flipped the script. Behind who Day said is “the best quarterback in the country” in third-year C.J. Stroud and a pick-six by second-year defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau, the Buckeyes not only stepped up against the Nittany Lions, but picked one another up to finish their mission.
COLUMBUS, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba, 15 Buckeyes unavailable at No. 13 Penn State

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 15 Buckeyes unavailable Saturday when No. 2 Ohio State travels to No. 13 Penn State. Smith-Njigba returned last week against Iowa after missing three-consecutive games since Week 3. He made one catch for seven yards, and head coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count” around 20 plays as he continues to recover from a leg injury suffered against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Week 1.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Football: No. 2 Ohio State overcomes fourth-quarter deficit, prevails 44-31 at No. 13 Penn State

In a striped-out sea of blue and white, the Buckeyes found their footing and stormed out of State College victorious over the Nittany Lions. No. 2 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) overcame a fourth-quarter deficit and defeated No. 13 Penn State 44-31 at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Second-year defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau brought down two interceptions, including a pick-six with less than three minutes to go, and both forced and recovered a fumble.
COLUMBUS, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goals

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team controlled the game from start to finish, cruising to a 6-4 win against the No. 1 Golden Gophers Friday at Value City Arena. Junior forward Travis Treloar led the way with two goals for the Buckeyes. Treloar highlighted Ohio State’s ability to keep the game simple from the start and possess the puck in Minnesota territory as much as possible.
COLUMBUS, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers

In a highly anticipated top-ranked matchup, the No. 1 Buckeyes lost their first game of the season 4-2 Friday versus the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The opening minutes of play at the Ohio State Ice Rink were a defensive battle, with both sides working out kinks offensively. However, it didn’t take nearly as long for the Gophers to find their groove.
COLUMBUS, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend set

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s hockey team will face the top-ranked team when No. 1 Minnesota comes to Value City Arena for a weekend set. The Buckeyes (6-1-1, 2-0 Big Ten) face a challenge unlike they have experienced this season when the Golden Gophers (4-2) come to Columbus beginning Friday. Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said his team is aware of the challenge.
COLUMBUS, OH
Women's Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal

The No. 25 Ohio State women’s soccer team begins its postseason Sunday, taking on Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals at Hibner Stadium. The No. 25 Buckeyes (10-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) hold the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, while the Cornhuskers (7-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) sit at No. 4 and earned home-field advantage. The winner of Sunday’s clash advances to the semifinals scheduled for Thursday at Lower.com Field in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchup

The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team is set to face off against No. 2 Minnesota in a top-ranked Western Collegiate Hockey Association series matchup beginning Friday. Ohio State (8-0-0) looks to build momentum off its series sweep versus then-No. 4 Minnesota Duluth in last weekend’s national championship series rematch. The Buckeyes will host the Golden Gophers (6-0-0) in a home series Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Ohio State Ice Rink.
COLUMBUS, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State Saturday

Two Big Ten East foes meet on the gridiron Saturday. No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will venture to State College, Pennsylvania, and play the No. 13 Nittany Lions, returning to the home state of third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming. A five-star who ranked among the top recruits in the 2020 cycle, Fleming said he’s excited to play at a place he considered during his recruitment.
COLUMBUS, OH

