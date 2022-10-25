Read full article on original website
Related
wnmufm.org
Closure of Gogebic County trail would significantly impact western UP snowmobiling, DNR says
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI— A change of ownership at a western Upper Peninsula ski resort has resulted in the probable closure of an important stretch of snowmobile trail managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Gogebic Range Trail Authority in Gogebic County. Snow River Mountain Resort (formerly...
boreal.org
Driver in deadly Ashland crash involving State Senator was traveling more than 100 miles per hour
Photo: Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland in July was traveling more than 100 miles per hour. By Northern News Now staff - Northern News Now - October 27, 2022. Law enforcement records show a woman who died in a crash in Ashland...
wxpr.org
Natural Resources Board approves 56,000 acre conservation easement in the Northwoods
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board wants more clarity on access and signage as it goes ahead with a 56,000 acre forest conservation easement in the Northwoods. Much of the easement would cover land in eastern Oneida County, with portions in Langlade County and Forest County as well. DNR Real Estate...
WLUC
3 UP schools awarded money for electric school buses
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula school districts will receive federal funds to purchase electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) Clean School Bus Rebate Program. According to a press release from the EPA, nearly $1 billion has been awarded from President Biden’s 2022...
WLUC
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
MLive
54K+
Followers
55K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0