Gogebic County, MI

3 UP schools awarded money for electric school buses

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Peninsula school districts will receive federal funds to purchase electric buses through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) Clean School Bus Rebate Program. According to a press release from the EPA, nearly $1 billion has been awarded from President Biden’s 2022...
BESSEMER, MI
2 arrested for possession of meth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin woman and a Michigan woman were arrested for methamphetamine on Saturday, Oct. 22. At approximately 10:26 PM, a Gladstone Public Safety Officer made a traffic stop for defective equipment on U.S. 2&41/M35 near Delta Avenue. During the traffic stop, the Officer located Methamphetamine, money,...
GLADSTONE, MI
