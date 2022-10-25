Read full article on original website
RAW EMOTIONS Celebrates Halloween With Its Spooky Cat Release
Following its “ALL GREEN EVERYTHING” drop, RAW EMOTIONS has returned with its latest festive release. To celebrate October 31 this year, the offering is dubbed the “HALLOWEEN SPECIAL – A NIGHTMARE IS COMING.”. Leading the release is “THE SPOOKY CAT RUG” which sees RAW EMOTIONS’ signature...
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
Montell Fish Follows Debut Album 'JAMIE' With Eerie 7-Track EP ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost’
Ahead of Halloween weekend, Brooklyn-based artist Montell Fish has shared his new EP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost. The project chases up on Fish’s critically-acclaimed debut album, JAMIE, which debuted just this July. Building on the distinct lo-fi production style Fish gave listeners in JAMIE, Her...
Junji Ito’s ‘Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ Will Debut in January 2023 on Netflix
Another teaser has dropped for Netflix and Junji Ito‘s highly anticipated horror anime series, Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Posted on the project’s official website, the latest teaser reveals the anime’s opening animation and theme song, “Paranoid” performed by MADKID which includes credits to key staff, followed by 15 seconds of additional footage from the series itself.
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Swoosh Pockets
Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its Air Force 1 silhouette with the release of another colorway. This time around, the shoe features a pocket at the Swoosh as extra detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in a photon dust, team red, summit white and muslin color scheme...
Henbo Henning Unveils 'FLAME GHOST 1' Sneaker & Tattoo Flash Print with roosi
The tattoo artist discusses his first ever shoe covered with his signature monsters. Working out of the Good Luck NYC shop in Brooklyn, Henbo Henning is the tattoo artist known for his unique style that merges American and Japanese traditional motifs. Henbo recently unveiled his first-ever custom sneaker made in collaboration with Queens-based art collective, roosi. Entitled FLAME GHOST 1, the low-top silhouette features original custom artwork by the artist. Monsters from Japanese folklore, ghosts and amphibious creatures are scattered throughout the shoe.
Halloween is bad enough, so why torture ourselves with scary films?
I spent the past week in the mountains of western North Carolina, where the seasonal colour of the tree-covered Appalachians offers a fiery backdrop to small-town life. You can’t beat this place for autumnal vibes, with apple pies and cider on sale in every store, gourds and pumpkins in every layby. And then there are the Halloween decorations. People take them seriously here, their windows, lawns and roofs fantastically dressed in ways that range from the tastefully spooky to the unashamedly exhibitionist. My nearest neighbours have a menagerie of inflatables – a werewolf, a skeleton, a zombie – that blow up taller than their house.
An Iridescent Red Stripe Hits the Nike Air Max 97
It has been a busy year for the Air Max 97. In celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette has taken on a wide variety of looks, including the return of the fan-favorite “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways set to launch in the coming months.
Conjure Up a Halloween Playlist With These Horror-Themed Hip-Hop Tracks
While Christmas music seems to dominate the entire month of December, Halloween has yet to be given the same attention. For years, come Halloween, supermarkets and radio stations have played the same old stuff ad nauseum — cue “Monster Mash.”. Hip-hop, however, has been engrossed with horror, going...
Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' for Season 4
Some big Witcher news has just been revealed by none other than Henry Cavill on the future of the Netflix show. The Geralt of Rivia actor has just announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing his role for Season 4. While many fans have voiced their loyalty to Cavill’s portrayal...
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red Series Flaunts a Bold, Industrial Appearance With Fiery Accents
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red series is finally here. New models will live among the brand’s most rugged, tactical lineup, including the GA-B2100BNR-1A, GA-2200BNR-1A, GA-100BNR-1A and GA-700BNR-1A. Signature models — like the octagonal GA-B2100 and the oversized GA-100 — are enveloped in a striking black-and-red color combination that embodies the brand’s signature ruggedness and the lineup’s multidimensional facade.
Aaron Johnson and Case Studyo Release 'Ghost Trio' Sculptures
Aaron Johnson and Case Studyo are back with new limited-edition sculptures inspired by the artist’s ghostly characters. Similar to True Believer and Soul Sister, Ghost Trio further explores Johnson’s benevolent spirits through the possibilities of luminous glass. Based in Brooklyn, Johnson is well-known for creating large color-field paintings...
Eminem Celebrates 20 Years of ‘8 Mile’ With Deluxe Edition Album
Eminem has unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred Eminem and was loosely based on his life. The rapper executive produced the...
The Nothing Ear (stick) Just Landed on HBX
Following the reveal of its official look and full specifications, the Nothing Ear (stick) has just landed on HBX, along with a giveaway to come next week. The latest earbuds retain the debut model’s transparent stem and branding and come encased in a compact, cylindrical container. Featuring up to 29 hours of playtime and a 12.6-mm custom driver, the Ear (stick) is enhanced with Bass Lock Technology that allows customizable tuning of the equalizer curve catered to each unique user and improved Clear Voice Technology, which filters loud background noises.
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
Behind the HYPE: How Unreal Engine Powered Fashion's Entrance Into the Digital Sphere
If you’re not familiar with Unreal Engine, you’ve definitely seen its creations. A 3D graphic creation engine that was first developed by Epic Games in 1998 and has since released five new iterations — the latest of which, Unreal Engine 5, was brought to market this July — Unreal Engine’s various iterations have been used to power everything from Fortnite to Street Fighter V and the Bioshock, Borderlands and Gears of War series. However, Unreal Engine has also begun serving a new purpose that may change the future course of digital interaction: it’s a popular tool for digital creators and fashion designers to create hyper-realistic items from CGI fabrics to NFT sneakers.
KAWS Partners With Museum of Graffiti for Collector’s Cereal Box Giveaway
Whether it be eroded sculptures or figurines, Brian Donnelly a.k.a. KAWS’ works continue to bring a fun take on nostalgia. Now, the American artist has teamed up with the Museum of Graffiti for a collector’s cereal box giveaway. This Halloween weekend only, the Museum of Graffiti is set...
Rihanna Continues To Tease “Lift Me Up,” Revealing Single Cover Art
Yesterday, Marvel confirmed rumors that Rihanna would be contributing a song to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The company posted a teaser showing the Wakanda Forever title transforming into an “R” alongside the date October 28, 2022. The film will premiere two weeks later on November 11.
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
