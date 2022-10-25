If you’re not familiar with Unreal Engine, you’ve definitely seen its creations. A 3D graphic creation engine that was first developed by Epic Games in 1998 and has since released five new iterations — the latest of which, Unreal Engine 5, was brought to market this July — Unreal Engine’s various iterations have been used to power everything from Fortnite to Street Fighter V and the Bioshock, Borderlands and Gears of War series. However, Unreal Engine has also begun serving a new purpose that may change the future course of digital interaction: it’s a popular tool for digital creators and fashion designers to create hyper-realistic items from CGI fabrics to NFT sneakers.

