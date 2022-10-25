Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Forét Pre-Spring 2023 Will Make Your Seasonal Transition Easy
Established in 2014, emerging label Forét presents its pre-spring 2023 collection that delivers outdoor-ready essentials filled with seasonal richness. Based in Denmark, Forét’s latest offering sees the brand continue its journey into the wilderness, aiming to deliver a sense of outdoor flair to the staple wardrobe. The brand is grounded in simplicity, crafting sleek menswear with a touch of modern sophistication.
hypebeast.com
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
hypebeast.com
Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022
Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
hypebeast.com
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low
2022 marks yet another successful year for and its many Dunk variants. With another year of countless colorways, collaborations and silhouette remixes almost complete, first looks at what’s in store for 2023 have started to pop up. To the surprise of no one, the Dunk looks to remain a go-to for the Swoosh in its upcoming release plans. Most recently, a collaboration with Chinese skate shop Fly Streetwear has popped up in partnership with the Nike SB team on the SB Dunk Low.
hypebeast.com
Nouveau Project Launches Its Sophomore "Pronaos" Collection
NOUVEAU PROJECT is an emerging brand looking to combine traditional fashion with technical functional clothing and military uniforms in a mission to rekindle the relationship between humans and various natural scenes. The label was named after the international Art Nouveau movement, distinguishable via its undulating asymmetrical line and defined by its deliberate attempt at creating a new style, breaking down the distinction between fine arts and applied arts.
hypebeast.com
Ciele Athletics and norda Reunite For 001 "Gravel" Collaboration
Montreal brethren Ciele Athletics and norda are out for a rip once again, joining forces for a new “Gravel” take on the 001 sneaker. Following up 2021’s Cooper’s Hawk-inspired colorway that the two created, the “Gravel” looks to the earth instead of the skies for inspiration — namely the gravel paths that distance-focused trail runners often traverse.
hypebeast.com
LMC Channels Free-Spirited Living in Latest FW22 Lookbook
Two months ago, Lost Management Cities, better known as LMC, previewed its Fall/Winter 2022 lookbook, showing off a collection of urban and relaxed silhouettes that exude collegiate appeal. The latest and final drop of the collection consists of mostly thick, heavy outerwear, ranging from quilted and woolen varsity jackets to a plethora of knitwear.
hypebeast.com
Moon Boot® and ALANUI’s Capsule Collaboration Celebrates Italian Heritage
While watching the 1969 moon landing, Italian entrepreneur, Giancarlo Zanatta found himself mesmerized by the footwear sported by astronaut, Buzz Aldrin. The experience led Zanatta to found Moon Boot® in the early 1970s, a footwear brand that offers retro-futuristic snow boots. This season, the footwear brand joins forces with the dynamic Oddi siblings from the Milan-based knitwear brand, ALANUI for an exclusive capsule collection.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023
Beginning in 2004, and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has worked together, raising nearly $31 million USD for the hospital since. A key aspect of the duo’s partnership is the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Program. Each year, a small group of OHSU Doernbecher patients teams up with Nike Employee Design volunteers to create inspiring footwear, apparel and equipment designs. These are auctioned as a fundraiser and later sold to the public in limited quantities.
hypebeast.com
Barton Perreira’s New Vintage-Inspired Eyewear Is Ready for FW22
Bill Barton and Patty Perreira’s casually elegant eyewear company not only blends high-quality manufacturing elements and seasonal takes on trendy and classic styles, but it also combines their love for the craft along with the use of their surnames – thus establishing Barton Perreira. Since 2007, they’ve been...
hypebeast.com
Fall Shades Outfit the Nike Air Penny 2
For 2022, the Air Penny 2 resurfaced with serious momentum behind it. The subject of Social Status’ latest collaboration with Nike, Penny Hardaway’s second signature sneaker continues its return as Nike prepares additional colorways for the ’90s classic. This time around, Nike has put together a fall-ready...
hypebeast.com
An Iridescent Red Stripe Hits the Nike Air Max 97
It has been a busy year for the Air Max 97. In celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette has taken on a wide variety of looks, including the return of the fan-favorite “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways set to launch in the coming months.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Dunk High "Lunar New Year"
Continues to prepare its 2023 lineup of sneakers with plenty to look forward to. Recent highlights include an array of Jordan Brand releases and sneakers such as the newly revealed Fly Streetwear x Nike SB Dunk Low. Now, following a first look and on-foot shots, Nike has officially revealed a celebratory “Lunar New Year” colorway of the Dunk High.
hypebeast.com
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red Series Flaunts a Bold, Industrial Appearance With Fiery Accents
G-SHOCK’s Ignite Red series is finally here. New models will live among the brand’s most rugged, tactical lineup, including the GA-B2100BNR-1A, GA-2200BNR-1A, GA-100BNR-1A and GA-700BNR-1A. Signature models — like the octagonal GA-B2100 and the oversized GA-100 — are enveloped in a striking black-and-red color combination that embodies the brand’s signature ruggedness and the lineup’s multidimensional facade.
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Air Force 1 Mid Is Coming in "Brown Plaid"
Nike has just presented its latest Air Force 1 Mid in a “Brown Plaid” colorway. The release comes after the Swoosh dropped its recent “Tokyo 2003” colorway, but this time, the footwear specialist is bringing a slice of contemporary to the party. The Air Force 1 is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary and an assemblage of releases have hit the shelves from retro-inspired looks to new-school colorway designs — but the “Brown Plaid” edition seems to sit right in the middle of both.
hypebeast.com
Carhartt and Rumpl Join For Rugged Outdoor Blanket Collection
Carhartt has just joined Rumpl for a seasonal range of blankets to keep you warm for the Fall/Winter season. Made for activities like camping and hiking, or for those that just wish to stay warm while soaking in the colorful hues of the season, the Carhartt x Rumpl collection features functional, lightweight blankets and ponchos made with durability in mind.
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
hypebeast.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Swoosh Pockets
Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its Air Force 1 silhouette with the release of another colorway. This time around, the shoe features a pocket at the Swoosh as extra detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in a photon dust, team red, summit white and muslin color scheme...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Receives the "Teddy Bear" Treatment
Is slated to release a teddy bear-themed collection later this year, following official images of a Dunk Low adorned by cozy brown tones. A “Pink Teddy Bear” rendition has also recently surfaced, which takes design cues from the furry “Three Bears” pack released in 2006. Now,...
