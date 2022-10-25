ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Harvest Announces Listing of 5 Enhanced Equity Income ETFs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGy09_0im06LrQ00
(Graphic: Business Wire)

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial offering of Class A Units of 5 new Enhanced Equity Income ETFs pursuant to a prospectus dated August 30, 2022 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the Canadian provinces and territories. Class A units of the 5 new ETFs will commence trading on the TSX today under the ticker symbols outlined below.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005259/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The new Enhanced Equity Income ETFs each give investors access to an existing Harvest equity income ETF with a leverage component of approximately 25%. The addition of leverage enhances the annualized yield from the underlying ETF, and raises both the risk-return profile and the market growth prospects of the ETF.

“Harvest has a strong, established reputation for providing equity income ETFs to Canadian investors,” said Harvest President & CEO Michael Kovacs. “The new Enhanced Equity Income ETFs build on that foundation, giving investors higher monthly income by investing in an established equity income ETF with the addition of modest leverage.”

The ETFs names, tickers, and initial target yields are outlined below.

HTAE

12.8%

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

HHLE

11.0%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF

HUTE

10.2%

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF

HBFE

9.70%

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

HLFE

9.60%

Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF

The first monthly distributions from these ETFs will have a record date of November 30, 2022 with a payable date of December 9, 2022.

“These ETFs access the same portfolios of leading companies and active & flexible covered call strategies used in their underlying ETFs,” Kovacs said. “But they come with a higher yield that many Canadian investors are demanding.”

Click here to learn more about the Harvest Enhanced Equity Income ETFs.

Click here to watch a video about the new ETFs.

Investment Objectives

The Harvest Enhanced Equity Income ETFs’ investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with high monthly cash distributions and the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing, on a levered basis, in an underlying Harvest Equity Income exchange traded mutual fund managed by the manager as specified by the prospectus.

The underlying ETFs’ investment objectives are to provide unitholders with (i) the opportunity for capital appreciation; (ii) monthly cash distributions; and (iii) lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the specific ETF’s investable universe directly. To achieve lower overall volatility of portfolio returns, the underlying ETFs will generally write covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestportfolios.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.6 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

For Additional Information:

Website: HarvestETFs.com

E-mail: info@harvestportfolios.com

Toll free: 1-866-998-8298

Subscribe to Our Monthly Newsletter:

Follow Us on Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/harvest-portfolios-group

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harvestetfs

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarvestETFs

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HarvestETFs

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Nh71jcf778tZDICT7TznK

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005259/en/

CONTACT: For Additional Information:

Website:HarvestETFs.com

E-mail: info@harvestportfolios.com

Toll free: 1-866-998-8298

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

PUB: 10/25/2022 07:30 AM/DISC: 10/25/2022 07:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Helbiz’s Wheels acquisition fails to impress investors

Helbiz is hardly the only shared micromobility operator battling to achieve profitability. It’s a situation that most companies in this volatile industry are in today. Helbiz has arguably a tougher road ahead. The company has been facing down a delisting from the Nasdaq for trading way below the $1.00 per share minimum. Bird, the only other publicly traded micromobility company, is facing a similar delisting risk.
CNBC

Single-bond ETFs may be the key to revolutionize trading Treasurys

Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. They're the first single-bond exchange-traded funds launched to date. Single-stock ETFs, which began hitting the market earlier this summer, offer traders exposure to the daily performance of one stock. They have been criticized for their greater volatility and for having few benefits for the investor.
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Intel, Gilead Sciences rise; Amazon, DaVita fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Exxon Mobil Corp., up $3.15 to $110.70. The oil and natural gas company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Amazon.com Inc., down $7.55 to $103.41. The internet retail giant gave investors a...
The Associated Press

CORRECTING and REPLACING Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp

PERTH, Australia & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2022-- Please replace the release dated October 24, 2022, with the following corrected version. All instances of “10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate” should instead read “70,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024006056/en/ The updated release reads:
The Associated Press

Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $1.18 to $87.90 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.19 to $95.77 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 10 cents to $2.91 a gallon. November heating oil rose 22 cents to $4.55 a gallon. December natural gas fell 20 cents to $5.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.
CNBC

Shopify shares pop 17% on smaller-than-expected loss

Loss per share: loss of 2 cents, adjusted, vs. loss of 7 cents expected by analysts according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $1.37 billion vs $1.33 billion expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was up 22% from the same quarter last year, but Shopify said the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its sales.
CNBC

U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive

Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/28/2022

Wall Street closed sharply higher, capping another strong week with gains led by Apple and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% Friday and marked its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. Stocks have revived recently partly on hopes for a dialing down later this year of the big interest-rate hikes that have been shaking the market.
The Associated Press

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company’s green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in...
The Associated Press

New Rapyd Research Highlights Latin America as a Global Leader in Payments and Fintech Innovation Noting Speed and Security as Top Disbursement Priorities for Workers and Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Rapyd, the leading fintech-as-a-service partner, today released its 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report. The report analyzes the findings of a survey Rapyd conducted in June 2022 to more than 3,000 online consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru on their most-commonly used and preferred ways to get paid. The findings illustrate that with the region’s hypergrowth in local and cross-border business, LATAM is emerging as a primary market for expansion by global businesses. Contractors, workers and suppliers are seeking quick and secure payouts and disbursements in their preferred method across multiple countries. The report shows that: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005049/en/ LATAM: Most Important Disbursement Features By Country. Data source: Rapyd 2022 Latin America State of Disbursements Report
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Kraft Heinz Beats Quarterly Estimates as Prices Soar

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co on Wednesday reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue and topped earnings estimates as the Jell-O and Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker benefited from price increases and improved supplies to retailers. The results follow those from General Mills and Kellogg and underscore how multiple price increases over...
The Guardian

Foxtons reports 25% rise in revenues but tougher 2023 lies ahead

The London estate agent Foxtons has flagged a “less certain” sales market, as it reported a 25% rise in third-quarter revenues driven by higher rents and longer contracts for tenants. Revenues in the three months to 30 September rose to £43.8m, taking revenues for the first nine months...
TechCrunch

5 ways biotech startups can mitigate risk to grow sustainably in the long run

Naturally, a generous flow of financing generates excitement for everyone involved. Capital is the fuel that advances scientific and technological innovation, and it means a life science startup can create products that benefit the world at large. But what happens when the funding suddenly dries up?. In the world of...
TechCrunch

Unito, a platform for managing SaaS apps, raises $20M

SaaS tool usage is on the rise, with corporate teams now using 40 to 60 tools on average; a 2019 report from Blissfully found companies were spending around $343,000 per year on SaaS. But while SaaS apps have become the lifeblood of organizations, they can often be unwieldy. In a 2021 survey, enterprise architecture startup LeanIX found that businesses rarely have common standards when it comes to responsibility for SaaS management.
The Associated Press

Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer

Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%. Apple’s latest quarterly results showed the iPhone maker made even fatter profits during the summer than expected. Its shares rose 7.6% and led a rally in technology stocks that had largely been beat up a day earlier. Intel jumped 10.7% after delivering much bigger profit than analysts forecasted even though it said it saw “worsening economic conditions.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy