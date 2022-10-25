ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Emily Withnall

By Gino Gutierrez.
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOjB1_0im06FZ400

Emily Withnall was living in Montana when she contracted COVID-19. In the two years since then, she's moved to New Mexico and found a job but says she's also experienced a laundry list of symptoms that have hampered her ability to live, work and provide for her family. Photo by Gino Gutierrez.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy