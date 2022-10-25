Read full article on original website
Related
10 Republicans on the ballot who were at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
At least 10 Republican candidates who won primaries for statewide or federal office this year have claimed they were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol to interrupt the peaceful transition of power and the ensuing riot eventually turned violent. Five people died in connection with the riot, including a police officer. Another four officers died by suicide in the days, weeks and months after the assault on the Capitol.
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
President Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Mr. Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
Judge refuses to ban group from watching Arizona polling places
A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona's largest county, saying that to do so could violate its constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi issued the ruling Friday. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people watching outdoor 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona's most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near.
Obama stumps for Georgia Democrats Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams
Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia today to boost support for Democrats in the state. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins us with the latest from the campaign trail in Georgia.
Indiana teen sheds light on 144-year-old injustice
Seven Black men were lynched in Posey County, Indiana, in 1878. It was the largest lynching in state history. Yet the whole incident had been largely forgotten -- until a 17-year-old girl heard about it. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Louisiana-born piano player Jerry Lee Lewis shot to stardom in 1957 with the song "Great Balls of Fire." His raucous performances earned him the nickname "The Killer." But he was often at the center of scandal. We look back on the life of the rock 'n' roll legend who died Friday at the age of 87.
CBS News
566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0