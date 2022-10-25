Read full article on original website
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Ex-CBS Star Lara Logan Reveals 'Pool Of Patriots' Conspiracy Theory, Says Cabal Of World's Elites Will 'Dine On Blood Of Children'
News reporter Lara Logan unleashed a wild conspiracy theory, claiming the world's elite will "dine on the blood of children" and that "the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world," RadarOnline.com learned. The CBS-turned-Fox Nation host made the claims during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday, introducing the world to the "pool of patriots" and claiming she saw the plan with her own eyes.According to Logan, she spoke to a man who claimed he had infiltrated “the global cabal” at the United Nations and had the documents to. back it up.“This was several years...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Meet President Baugh — the self-proclaimed 'dictator' of a micronation in Nevada you've probably never heard of
Molossia is a one-acre micronation, which has a population of 35 in the Nevada desert. 'President' Kevin Baugh founded it as a teenager in 1977.
