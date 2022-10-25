Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: County taxpayers should not be funding wildlife killing in 2022
Legal Settlement Halts Local Extermination Program— Wildlife Advocates Call on Plumas and Sierra Supervisors to Kill the USDA “Wildlife Services” Contract for Good. When many residents of Plumas and Sierra Counties learned last year that our local tax dollars were paying for a wildlife killing program in our communities operated by the federal government, we were livid. The records we requested painted a grim picture; over the past ten years alone the USDA Wildlife Services program in Plumas and Sierra Counties exterminated over 4000 wild animals at a cost to taxpayers of roughly $750,000. In just one decade this agency killed 68 bears, 1 badger, 2 bobcats, 7 squirrels, 247 beaver, 13 mountain lions, 12 foxes, 180 raccoons, 1921 coyotes, 513 skunks, and 1296 muskrats— all using local property taxes. This slaughter has significantly harmed the ecology of the Northern Sierra region. These killings in local communities have been carried out illegally for decades, without any kind of environmental study or review, as required by state law.
Plumas County News
Four-acre prescribed fire planned for FRC campus this Friday
Feather River College will be conducting a four-acre prescribed fire in the upper portion of its campus this Friday, Oct. 28. This burn is designed to reduce fuels on the forest floor and make the campus forest more resilient to wildfire. FRC President Kevin Trutna said this burn will serve as an excellent training opportunity for students and other community members aiming to learn about the use of fire as a land management tool.
Plumas County News
Future of new hospital and Almanor Basin hinges on Measure B
In many ways the future of the Lake Almanor Basin will be decided on Nov. 8. Yes, you guessed it, I am referring to what is called Measure B on the ballot. Measure B is asking residents in the Seneca Healthcare District to approve the sale of bonds to finance a new hospital in Chester. You can read the full text of the measure in the Plumas County Voter Guide, but basically, upon approval, each property in the district would be assessed $80 $100,000 of assessed property value. Arguably, the most important part of this issue is that in the real world it is a choice between approval of a new hospital or not having a hospital at all by 2030.
Plumas County News
Schmid and DeMartile
Lance Davis Schmid and Caitlin Marie DeMartile, both of Quincy. Maylou Alger Smith learned to drive her new ranch tractor on a warm, sunny morning in early August 2022. She…. Oct. 14, 2022 Craig Douglas Claassen, of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Judith Ann Morrow, of Quincy.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 44 blocked by big rig rollover crash near Susanville
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 27, 4 PM:. CAL FIRE officials released new details on the big rig rollover crash blocking Highway 44 near Susanville. According to officials with CAL FIRE's Lassen Modoc Unit (LMU), firefighters from their Susanville station are currently at the scene of the crash. Officials confirmed a big rig commercial truck has tipped over and is currently blocking both lanes of Highway 44 near Highway 36 and River Bend Road.
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
actionnewsnow.com
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
Plumas County News
Former PUSD students return to the classroom as teachers
“I’m just so proud of our homegrown teachers,” says Susan Frediani, Plumas Unified School District (PUSD) Instructional Coach. “As a former teacher myself, it brings me such joy when one of our own decides to go into the teaching profession,” she adds. While there are many PUSD alumni who have chosen to return to Plumas County as teachers or administrators in the district, she says this year brought an unusually high number of familiar faces to local classrooms.
KOLO TV Reno
Police arrest man suspected in Spanish Springs burglaries
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man suspected of a number of burglaries in Spanish Springs. Investigations began into a series of burglaries in February of 2022 when a number of firearms and a large amount of property had been stolen.
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
nnbw.com
Reno’s Boomtown to open new dining-gaming option
Verdi residents soon will have a new local dining and gaming option. The handful of businesses located on Old Highway 40 have enjoyed an increased patronage from the influx of new Verdi residents, and the Verdi Grill House and Casino at Boomtown will be added to the mix in the first quarter of 2023.
Plumas County News
A moment of beauty – because we all need one
Photographer Norm Williams captured this sunrise photo of the Olsen Barn in Chester this morning, Oct. 27. He shared it with Plumas News and we are in turn sharing it with our readers.
Comments / 0