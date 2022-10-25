Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Registration open for Destin youth basketball league
The Destin Community Center will host a youth basketball league for children ages 5 to 16 (age as of Sept. 1, 2022). Registration is currently open online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline and birth certificates are required. Evaluations and drafts will take place Nov. 7 through Dec. 9. Practices will begin the week...
mypanhandle.com
Rain chances rise through the weekend with next frontal system
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Moisture is increasing ahead of our next frontal system. Friday will feature more clouds than sun and only a stray shower or storm popping up mainly in the afternoon through evening hours. Right now, the best chance of rain will come with a cut-off low that should progress into the area Saturday night leaving wet weather in our forecast through Sunday. Storms will be possible.
HWY 98 closure for Hurlburt Field bridge delayed
HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County. The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being […]
niceville.com
Highway 98 to close at Hurlburt Field to reinstall bridge
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — U.S. Highway 98 will be closed at Hurlburt Field from Saturday night until Sunday morning to reinstall a pedestrian bridge, the 1st Special Operations Wing has announced. According to the announcement, Highway 98 at Hurlburt Field will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m....
Damaged shrimp boat occupying ST.Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMMB)– In early April, a damaged shrimp boat caught fire leaving St.Andrews Marina. It is still located in the shallow area of the bay. If you have been near St. Andrews Marin, lately you might have noticed the boat stuck near the port. The boat is called Phi Long Hai and is a […]
WJHG-TV
More hotels going up in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Off-season isn’t what it used to be in Panama City Beach. Events are running year-round and hotels are constantly at capacity. “There used to be the off-season. We’d have a season and then the off-season. Right? There’s no off-season as much anymore,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.
Final weekend of Destin Fishing Rodeo begins, leaderboard update
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The 74th Destin Fishing Rodeo is down to its final three days of action. There were a few changes to the leaderboard during the last week. Here is a look at the standings as of Oct. 28: Division and species 1st 2nd 3rd AJs Seafood & Oyster Bar AJ’s Bonus Awards […]
Destin Log
Holiday Baking Class set Nov. 21-22 at Destin Community Center
A Holiday Baking Class, by Chef Jim Shirah, will be held at the Destin Community Center for children ages 8 - 14. The class will be Nov. 21-22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee is $50 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Each student will learn how to bake and bring home several holiday cookies, treats, and more.
mypanhandle.com
Fire engulfs Panama City home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Former Shalimar-area tennis coach on the run since 2007 arrested in Massachusetts
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A former Shalimar, Fla.-area tennis coach on the run from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office since 2007 on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor has been tracked down in Massachusetts and is behind bars awaiting extradition, the OCSO announced Friday. U.S. Marshals...
WJHG-TV
EF-0 tornado hits near Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Weather Service In Tallahassee has determined that damage in Bonifay was caused by a brief, EF-0 tornado. The tornado struck shortly after 11:00pm and lifted up prior to reaching Holmes Co. High School. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area assessing the...
Destin Log
Pavlic's Florist opened before Destin was a city. 50 years later, it's still going strong
For five decades, Becky Pavlic Edge has been cutting and arranging flowers for the people of Destin. "Today is the day. At 9 o'clock this morning, I have been open for 50 years. I have to be out of my mind," Edge said with a smile on her face as she stood in the work room of Pavlic's Florist and Gifts on Tuesday morning.
Pensacola Bay Bridge construction almost complete
After several years of construction, the Pensacola Bay Bridge is almost finished.
WJHG-TV
One killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.
wdhn.com
Walton County crash leads to Samson teen death
DOTHAN Ala. (WDHN)—A Friday night crash in Walton County has resulted in the death of a Samson teen and the injuries of two others. While turning onto State Road 83 North, an 18-year-old teen, who’s name has not yet been released, collided with a pickup truck, flipping the truck on it’s side and crashing the car into a telephone pole and box.
Flu and Strep Throat cases on the rise in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Health experts in Northwest Florida say flu season started early this year, with cases rising and patients’ symptoms becoming more severe. Because of these trends, experts at Community Health Northwest Florida recommend getting your flu shot as early as possible. “It can take up to two to three weeks to […]
Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
WJHG-TV
First reading of the amended short-term vacation rental ordinance approved in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Walton County Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday, and the second item on the agenda was the Walton County Short Term Vacation Rental Unit Registration and Neighborhood Compatibility Ordinance. “We have been working on this for well over a year working with our industry...
WJHG-TV
New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City. “Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said. These townhomes are being built...
WJHG-TV
At least one dead after Freeport traffic crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least one person is dead after a serious crash in Freeport Wednesday night. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office sat the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and SR 331. WCSO posted to social media to say all lanes of...
