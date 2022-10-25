PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.

