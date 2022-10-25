Read full article on original website
WOWT
Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - More Iowa counties have put burn bans in place. Burn bans are in place for many Iowa counties due to dry and windy conditions. Mills County enacted a burn ban Thursday, and Harrison County will enact one at 12 p.m. Friday. According to the Harrison...
WOWT
5 Iowa counties to participate in new rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - Fremont County will be one of several counties participating in a new traffic safety initiative. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, a new initiative called the “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” will begin on Dec. 1, 2022. The project calls for increasing traffic safety on rural roads.
WOWT
Sarpy County hosts 25th Medicine Drop drug take back event
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office participated in another Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts Drug Take Back Days a few times each year to encourage people to drop off unused prescription drugs so they can be disposed of safely. The Sarpy County...
WOWT
Courtroom outburst, no bond for Omaha murder suspect
A road near UNMC will be closed for two weeks because of a water main break that gushed water near 42nd and Harney. Two lawsuits that made big waves in this year's primary elections in Nebraska have been dismissed. Burn bans in place for Harrison, Mills Counties. Updated: 9 hours...
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines. Donald Dean Studey passed away in 2013 but his daughter, Lucy Studey, informed the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 that her dad was a serial killer and had made her help dispose of […]
WOWT
180th St open house meeting
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A faculty panel at the University of Florida is expected to cast a "no confidence" vote Thursday for the school's pick for its next president. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: 9 hours...
WOWT
Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear to visit Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The final midterm push is on and the Democratic candidate for Iowa Governor is making a stop in Council Bluffs Saturday. Deidre DeJear and her running mate Eric Van Lancker will be listening to constituents across the river. They’re hosting a Pottawattamie town hall at...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
WOWT
Iowa to announce new hiring initiative to address shortage of accountants, auditors
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa plans to address a shortage of accountants and auditors. State Auditor Rob Sand will hold a news conference in Council Bluffs on Nov. 1, announcing a plan to address the shortage. The plan will be a new hiring initiative. Sand says businesses and organizations...
WOWT
Water main break repairs to keep Farnam Street near UNMC closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works said Friday that work to repair a water main break near UNMC would keep a nearby portion of Farnam Street closed for two weeks. The issue affected Friday morning traffic on Farnam Street around Nebraska Medicine as well as some operations at the medical campus.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
WOWT
Nominees for Sixth Judicial District forwarded to Gov. Ricketts
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Three County Court Judge nominees have been selected for Gov. Ricketts’ consideration. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, on Thursday three nominees for a County Judge vacancy in the Sixth Judicial District were selected. Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick R. Runge of Omaha,...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
WOWT
Ornate box turtle named Nebraska’s state reptile
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska has a new state reptile. Gov. Ricketts proclaimed the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s official state reptile during a ceremony Friday hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Ornate box turtles live in grasslands throughout most of Nebraska. It’s one of 48 different...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
A faculty panel at the University of Florida is expected to cast a "no confidence" vote Thursday for the school's pick for its next president. During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
8 hospitalized after partial head-on collision in Crawford County, ISP says
One adult and several teens were taken to a local hospital after they sustained injuries resulting from a car crash in Crawford County on Sunday.
WOWT
Federal court sentences Omaha man to 10 years for drug possession, gun possession
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Andrew...
