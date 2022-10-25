ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson, MI

Stephenson boys capture Division 3 U.P. Championship

Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wn8T6_0im05rYh00

GLADSTONE—The Stephenson boys cross country team captured the Division 3 championship at the U.P. Finals on Saturday.

It’s the first championship for the Eagles since wrapping up a streak of three straight Division 2 titles in 2012. Stephenson was runner-up at last year’s U.P. Finals.

The Eagles finished with a score of 77, pushing them past runner-up Engadine (86) and Republic-Michigamme (89).

“I’m really proud of our boys. They performed on a day we really needed them to. In D-3 there’s so many schools without full teams. We couldn’t settle for passing just one runner. The weather was perfect and the boys came in with a good mindset,” Stephenson coach Kate Kuntze said.

Senior Griffin Brown finished fifth overall with a time of 18:29.87. Fellow senior Jacob Ross (19:13.08) was 11th overall, while freshman Canon Kuntze (19:40.17) was 17th.

Seniors Ethyn Lusardi (20:30.14) and Hunter Marks (21:03.85) finished 26th and 33rd, respectively, with a 56th-place finish by freshman Luke Olson (22:19.83) rounded out the day for the Eagles.

Dollar Bay’s Amos Norland won the individual U.P. Championship after running a 16:44.18.

Carney-Nadeau junior Sam Salo turned in a 44th-place time of 21:40.03 to pace the Wolves. Sophomore Gabe Johnson (26:57.70) finished in 76th place, while a pair of eighth graders, Colton Klee (28:16.04) and Cullen Kasbohm (28:20.68) were 78th and 79th.

On the girls’ side, Munising repeated as Division 3 champions with a score of 25, well ahead of second-place Eben Junction-Superior Central (71). Stephenson was third with 97 points.

Newberry’s Samantha Taylor took home the individual U.P. title with a time of 20:06.34.

Stephenson junior Kayela Putnam finished 10th overall with a time of 23:15.63. Freshman Faith Cappaert (23:26.54) came in 15th place, while juniors Joelle Beaudo (24:36.07), Layla Engel (26:15.00) and Morgan Bergquist (27:41.80) finished 24th, 42nd and 53rd, respectively.

Sophomore Madalynn Vista finished 54th overall after crossing the finish line in 27:42.18, and senior Devyn Lusardi (28:12.43) was 56th.

Division 3 U.P. Finals

Team scores (boys) — Stephenson 77, Engadine 86, Republic-Michigamme 89, Munising 94, Dollar Bay 97, Rudyard 135, Chassell 167, Eben Junction-Superior Central 170, Brimley 174

Top 10 (boys) — 1. Amos Norland, Dollar Bay, 16:44.18; 2. Hayden Hagen, Pickford, 18:00.14; 3. Trevor Nolan, Munising, 18:04.10; 4. Danny Goss, Munising, 18:14.92; 5. Griffin Brown, Stephenson, 18:29.87; 6. Tucker Shannon, Chassell, 18:33.79; 7. Kavlin Kytta, Chassell, 18:34.62; 8. Joseph Carlson, Holy Name, 18:41.08; 9. Conrad Spieles, Engadine, 19:09.69; 10. Duane Krenek, Engadine, 19:09.92

Team scores (girls) — Munising 25, Eben Junction-Superior Central 71, Stephenson 97, Engadine 112, Chassell 116, Rapid River 139, Dollar Bay 143

Top 10 (girls) — 1. Samantha Taylor, Newberry, 20:06.34; 2. Kaylen Clark, Newberry, 20:18.09; 3. Monique Brisson, Munising, 21:54.09; 4. Hattie Cota, Munising, 21:54.33; 5. Kiera McDonnald, Eben Junction-Superior Central, 22:00.55; 6. Lauren Adams, Norway, 22:33.11; 7. Taryn Maki, Dollar Bay, 22:35.39; 8. Olivia Cotey, Munising, 22:52.29; 9. Leah French, Engadine, 23:03.27; 10. Kayela Putnam, Stephenson, 23:15.63

