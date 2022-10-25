Read full article on original website
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
ksal.com
Missouri Man Injured In Semi-Truk Accident
A 44-year-old Missouri man sustained non-life threatening injuries after veering off the interstate early this morning. Captain Melander of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that at approximately 4:07 AM deputies were called to I-70 mile marker 248. A 1998 Peter built semi-truck with an empty 53ft box trailer was going east, when the driver crossed into the median, struck the center turn around, continued across west bound lanes of traffic, and drove into the north ditch were the truck struck a concrete culvert. The semi was disabled with serious damage including a cracked frame, damage to the underside, a broken front axle, and the box was leaning.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
Shop local, earn a chance at prizes during Shop St. Joseph
While shopping for the holidays, a local promotion encourages shoppers to not go online but to shop local instead. The Shop St. Joseph holiday promotion, held by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, will return soon, giving people a chance to win money, by shopping locally. Chamber President and CEO...
KCCI.com
Two Iowans die in Missouri crash
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two Iowans have died have died after a crash in Missouri early Sunday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the accident happened around 2:20 a.m. in St. Charles County. They say that a man was driving drunk and struck the rear of...
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 22 Locations in Missouri and Illinois
For many kids growing up Toys 'R' Us was part of being a kid and for some of us, it was part of being a really big kid as an adult. Five years after declaring bankruptcy, the iconic toy store with Geoffroy the giraffe mascot is back... sort of. Growing...
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol
A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
Here Comes the Son: Meteorologist gives birth to beautiful boy
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologist Jaime Travers gave birth to her second child—a boy—late Friday morning. Hudson James entered this world at 10:28 a.m., as delightful a sunbeam as that day’s returning warm weather. Baby Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces at birth,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Stay Alert For Trick-or-Treaters This Halloween Season
The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging trick-or-treaters and drivers to stay alert for each other. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day. Since 2015, Missouri has seen...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Releases State Assessment Scores
South Harrison Elementary classroom being prepared for new school year. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the math and reading assessments for 2022 from the 4th and 8th graders who took the tests. The National Assessment of Education Progress administered the tests, which had previously been administered in 2019. Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven says Missouri’s data indicated that the pandemic clearly impacted student learning and accelerated post-pandemic learning will continue for students.
northwestmoinfo.com
Theft of Frozen Beef in Nebraska Uncovers Crime Ring
LINCOLN, NE – Federal authorities say an investigation into the theft of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery of...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
abc17news.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
