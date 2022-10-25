NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. This past week has been dominated by one-on-one meetings with our department directors. I really enjoyed the experience. It is an opportunity to ask what they are most proud of, what they wish they would have done better, what part of their job they would like to get rid of, and their goals for our next two years together. I love our team and the enthusiasm they bring to the job and our community.

