Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/19/22–10/27/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek help to ID larceny suspects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public to help with information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling under parked vehicles to remove and steal multiple devices, Crime Stoppers said...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
wyo4news.com
Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public assistance regarding burglary this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. The burglary occurred on the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue, where security footage shows a suspect entering a detached garage and stealing outdoor power equipment. Police believe the suspect was able to...
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office IDs deceased victim in Monday shooting case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deceased victim of a shooting that occurred on Monday, Oct. 24. The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Alexander Frederick Papin II of Cheyenne. The victim was found after deputies responded to a report...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/28/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 10. Cheyenne...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (10/28/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. This past week has been dominated by one-on-one meetings with our department directors. I really enjoyed the experience. It is an opportunity to ask what they are most proud of, what they wish they would have done better, what part of their job they would like to get rid of, and their goals for our next two years together. I love our team and the enthusiasm they bring to the job and our community.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department in a Facebook post on Friday said the burglar has been identified. The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public’s help with rash of window shootings
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent window shootings with BB guns. In a social media post, the department said there’s been a surge of this vandalism in the northeast area of Cheyenne. “As of today, we...
UPDATE: 1 Dead After Shooting in Laramie County, Suspect Detained
According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Kevin James, the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road is located about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns, not near Archer as Google Maps indicates. UPDATE:. One person was killed and another was detained after...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District welding students take part in Steel Days competition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Forty-nine welding students from Laramie County School District 1 have recently participated in the Steel Days competition. This competition was held at Laramie County Community College. The participating students were awarded over $25,000 in scholarship money, as well as additional funding for welding equipment. LCSD1 sent...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Giving Day raises more than $4 million
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Giving Day is officially in the books, and over the course of 24 hours the campus raised $4,107,408 from 6,293 donors. The UW Rodeo Team won the overall donor challenge with 633 donors, beating the Debate/Forensics Excellence Fund by 26 donors. The College of Arts and Sciences Campaign pulled in a whopping 1,209 donors, making it the winner on the Colleges Leaderboard.
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.
Runza's standalone sign at the Loveland, Colorado location -Optopolis. Not only is Runza not coming to the vacant lot next door to City Brew Coffee, but now, it appears there are plans for something else to come instead--First National Bank of Omaha.
capcity.news
Rotary Club of Cheyenne grants include 36 adaptive tricycles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Rotary Club of Cheyenne announced $43,000 in grant funding to pay for 36 adaptive tricycles for students of Laramie County School District 1 who have special needs. The grant is the largest of the five grants announced this week through The Rotary Club of Cheyenne’s...
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Missing Fort Collins woman found safe
A 21-year-old woman missing in Fort Collins overnight after a night at the bars was found safe Tuesday morning, police said.
3 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you plan on visiting this beautiful state soon and you also happen to love going out with your friends from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have mostly sunny weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect a mostly sunny weekend. Today, Oct. 28, is set to be sunny with a high of 56 and south-southwest winds at 10–15 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 27. Winds will begin in the south-southwest before becoming west-northwest after midnight at 5–15 mph.
Comments / 0