A TikToker Ranted At His Wife For Wanting Burger King When She Wasn't Hungry & It's So Real

Anyone in a relationship has probably gotten into an argument (or many) over food.

One TikTok video shows what happens when one person says they're not hungry and the other person comes home with Burger King, and the argument is all too relatable if you've been in a relationship.

TikTok couple Marwa and Patrick posted the video which shows her recording her husband as he rants about how she doesn't communicate properly.

"Are you hungry? No. Oh, you went to Burger King, you get something for me? No, I didn't as a matter of fact," Patrick says to his wife in the video as she laughs in the background.

"Why? Because before I left, I asked you if you're hungry," he adds. His wife responds with: "You didn't say where you were going."

He replies by saying that doesn't matter and has no effect on the answer.

The TikTok video has over 4.6 million views and has stirred up a big debate with many people split on who they're siding with.

Those who support Patrick say he only acted based on what his wife said, and she said she wasn't hungry.

"I’d just ignore her and enjoy your burger sir 😂," one person wrote.

"This legit is the most frustrating thing ever 😂," another comment reads.

Another man responded in the comments section by saying, "I feel your pain, bro!"

"This guy just released every mans frustration lol," another follower said.

Not everyone is on Patrick's side though and many are actually taking Marwa's stance on this debate.

"Are you hungry and do you want Burger King are two completely separate questions that can have two different answers. He's wrong. 😂😂😂," a person replied to the video.

"The restaurant determines being hungry or not 💁🏻♀️😂," another person said.

One person even had some advice for Patrick. "Amateur. The answer is always yes. You always get them food."

"#1 rule: If she says she isn’t hungry, get her something anyway😂," another comment reads, and it's probably the best way to handle this type of situation moving forward.

So next time you're going to pick up some food, make sure you bring back something for your partner even if they said they didn't want anything! It's bound to prevent an argument.

