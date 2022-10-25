ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

A TikToker Ranted At His Wife For Wanting Burger King When She Wasn't Hungry & It's So Real

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AE2wO_0im05bgJ00

Anyone in a relationship has probably gotten into an argument (or many) over food.

One TikTok video shows what happens when one person says they're not hungry and the other person comes home with Burger King, and the argument is all too relatable if you've been in a relationship.

TikTok couple Marwa and Patrick posted the video which shows her recording her husband as he rants about how she doesn't communicate properly.

"Are you hungry? No. Oh, you went to Burger King, you get something for me? No, I didn't as a matter of fact," Patrick says to his wife in the video as she laughs in the background.

"Why? Because before I left, I asked you if you're hungry," he adds. His wife responds with: "You didn't say where you were going."

He replies by saying that doesn't matter and has no effect on the answer.

WHY IS HE SO MAD @Burger King #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #foryourpage #burgerking #marriage #couples #pranks

The TikTok video has over 4.6 million views and has stirred up a big debate with many people split on who they're siding with.

Those who support Patrick say he only acted based on what his wife said, and she said she wasn't hungry.

"I’d just ignore her and enjoy your burger sir 😂," one person wrote.

"This legit is the most frustrating thing ever 😂," another comment reads.

Another man responded in the comments section by saying, "I feel your pain, bro!"

"This guy just released every mans frustration lol," another follower said.

Not everyone is on Patrick's side though and many are actually taking Marwa's stance on this debate.

"Are you hungry and do you want Burger King are two completely separate questions that can have two different answers. He's wrong. 😂😂😂," a person replied to the video.

"The restaurant determines being hungry or not 💁🏻♀️😂," another person said.

One person even had some advice for Patrick. "Amateur. The answer is always yes. You always get them food."

"#1 rule: If she says she isn’t hungry, get her something anyway😂," another comment reads, and it's probably the best way to handle this type of situation moving forward.

So next time you're going to pick up some food, make sure you bring back something for your partner even if they said they didn't want anything! It's bound to prevent an argument.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts

A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

This Reddit Dad Let His Kids Go Hungry to Trick His New Wife — Then Got Mad at Her for Her Response

Stepmothers get a bad rep (Cinderella, we blame you!), but sometimes stepmoms are just living their lives, working, and thriving — and it’s the dad causing all the problems. Men are truly the worst sometimes, TBH. This 35-year-old woman on Reddit is a new wife and full-time stepmom to her 37-year-old husband’s 7- and 10-year-olds, which is great … most of the time. But recently, her husband lied about feeding his kids to try to trick her into cooking dinner for them — after she explicitly said she couldn’t — and things escalated from there. It’s enough to make you...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Daily Mail

'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral

Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy