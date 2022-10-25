ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's Massive Net Worth Makes Him The US' Richest Politician

The man who has been dubbed the United States' richest politician is currently running for re-election in the Illinois Governor race.

The incumbent Jay Robert "J.B." Pritzker has an utterly enormous net worth that has skyrocketed him past other affluent political officeholders, past and present, like Donald Trump and Darrell Issa.

With a whopping $3.6 billion in assets, according to Forbes' real-time calculations, it's no wonder the business mogul has been referred to as the wealthiest seated lawmaker in America right now.

Why is J.B. Pritzker so rich?

Well, it's most likely not because of his gubernatorial job.

Apart from governing the midwestern state, the politician is a member of the massively well-off Pritzker family, which has left him with a hefty inheritance.

Additionally, he previously owned a private equity firm with his brother and made a pretty buck from investments.

What does the Pritzker family own?

Most notably, Pritzker's father and uncle were the ones behind the Hyatt Hotels chain, where many travelers still enjoy staying.

Aside from the money they’ve made from the over 1,000 properties worldwide, the Illinoisian dynasty also earns from investments in construction companies like Marmon Group.

How rich is the Pritzker family?

The state governor is the country's most financially prosperous politician simply because he is a Pritzker heir.

The Pritzkers are America's ninth richest family, which was recorded by Forbes in 2020 as having a whopping $32.5 billion net worth spread among them.

Throughout the 2000s, several members hotly contested how the colossal amount was allocated to trusts as if it were an episode of Game Of Thrones.

