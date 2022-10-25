Read full article on original website
firefighternation.com
NJ Fire Chief Charged with Spending Thousands of Department Funds on Personal Items
A suspended Middlesex County fire chief was accused this week of stealing thousands of dollars from his department, authorities said. James Carbin III, 55, of Clarksburg, the chief of Monroe Fire District No. 2, is charged with theft by deception and theft of services, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.
Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash
HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hawk inside N.J. library for days has apparently escaped
A red-tailed hawk that was cooped up for days inside the Ocean County Library has apparently managed to escape the Toms River branch after officials temporarily closed the building, a spokeswoman said Friday. The bird of prey, with a 4-foot wingspan, arrived at the library Monday and perched itself on...
Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Monroe District No. 2 fire chief purchased personal items with department funds
MONROE – The chief of Monroe Township Fire District No. 2, who has been on administrative leave since April, has been charged with theft after allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. In February 2022, Fire Commissioners of Monroe Fire District...
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash
LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
Hit-and-run driver who got out of car, looked at dying woman, then fled wanted by police
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police are searching for an Elizabeth man who struck and killed a 28-year-old woman on Route 70 last Saturday. According to police, Miltciades Oviedo, 74. before fleeing the scene, got out of his car and looked at the dying woman. He then returned to his car and sped off. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was killed as a result of the crash. When police and EMTs arrived, they tried to save Ms. Fisher, but she later died at the hospital. “Upon arrival, [officers] found Ms. Fisher lying in the roadway,” the Toms River Police Department said. “First The post Hit-and-run driver who got out of car, looked at dying woman, then fled wanted by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Jersey Shore Ex-Con Loses In Federal Trial For Multi-Pounds Of Heroin, Fentanyl, Coke, Gun
An ex-con caught with several pounds of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl -- not to mention a loaded gun -- in his Ocean County apartment is facing significant time behind bars following convictions in federal court. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester, was found guilty of drug and weapons offenses, including being...
News 12
Discharged hospital patient accused of stealing and crashing 2 vehicles facing multiple charges
A man recently discharged from the hospital is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles and crashing them in Monmouth County. The prosecutor says 33-year-old Justin Chacon is facing three counts of carjacking, a resisting arrest charge and several other charges for the incident that happened in Holmdel Wednesday morning.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking, Gun Charges
A man from Ocean County has been convicted on drug and weapon charges. 43-year-old Dyshawn Moss of Manchester was convicted on Thursday following a four-day trial on five charges:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession with intent to distribute heroin. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Possession of a...
Man shot by NJ police charged for stealing, crashing 2 vehicles, including 1 from hospital
A man shot by police Wednesday morning has been charged after authorities say he stole and crashed multiple vehicles, including a commercial delivery vehicle from a New Jersey hospital parking lot.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Check-Cashing Business
WEST LONG BRANCH – A Jackson Township man was arrested and charged after robbing $700,000 from a check-cashing business, officials said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, is charged with first-degree Robbery, second-degree Burglary, and fourth-degree Possession of an Imitation Handgun. On November 2, 2017, at around 9 a.m., West Long...
Monroe Fire Chief District No. 2 Charged with Theft
October 26, 2022 MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced today that the Monroe Fire Chief of District…
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Newark, NJ teen missing for a week: Police seeking public’s help
NEWARK — Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Frage via Facebook.
Lakewood police crack down on bad driving
LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
