TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police are searching for an Elizabeth man who struck and killed a 28-year-old woman on Route 70 last Saturday. According to police, Miltciades Oviedo, 74. before fleeing the scene, got out of his car and looked at the dying woman. He then returned to his car and sped off. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was killed as a result of the crash. When police and EMTs arrived, they tried to save Ms. Fisher, but she later died at the hospital. “Upon arrival, [officers] found Ms. Fisher lying in the roadway,” the Toms River Police Department said. “First The post Hit-and-run driver who got out of car, looked at dying woman, then fled wanted by police appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO