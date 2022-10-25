Read full article on original website
Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest and taken to jail to await sentencing. Prosecutors charged Leland with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence, but the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence instead.
SPLC lawyers file appeal in discipline dispute involving FSUS first grader
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A high profile group is stepping into a disagreement over discipline at Florida State University Schools. The Southern Poverty Law Center is leading a parent’s appeal in the case. It involves an alleged incident in a physical education class a month ago. The mother of...
Donalsonville police officer arrested
MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County. Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.
Man in Leon County Jail for threatening people with a toy gun
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in the Leon County Jail tonight after threatening people with a replica toy gun and running from police. Tallahassee police say it all started a little after 4 p.m. at Motel 6 on the 2700 block of Monroe Street. That’s when they say...
TPD makes arrest in deadly Southwood apartment complex shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is in custody following a deadly shooting in the Savoy at Southwood Apartments, according to police. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 18-year old Jibril Griffin for his involvement in the shooting that killed a 17-year old girl and injured an 18-year old woman. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, when neighbors told WCTV they heard what sounded like a machine gun going off.
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a week after a Georgia woman’s body was found along Wiley Road in Leon County, a man is now facing a first degree premeditated murder charge. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 40-year-old Da’Vhon Young was located and arrested by the United...
‘Very disturbing’: Neighbors react to body found along rural Leon County road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Neighbors say they’re shaken, after a woman’s body was found in a rural area in northeast Leon County. Deputies are saying they believe foul play was involved. Deputies discovered the body on Wiley Road Sunday evening after responding to a report of “suspicious circumstances.”...
The Forgotten Freedom Fighters at Prospect Bluff
Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
Locals react as Powerball climbs to $800 Million
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis
Construction begins on Bradfordville Dog Park
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Construction is officially underway at a local beloved dog park that’s been closed for weeks. Leon County shut down the Bradfordville Dog Park in August after a dog that went in the water there came down with a flesh-eating mold. Several people stopped me out...
Morning Pep Rally visits FAMU DRS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The ninth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Baby Rattlers of FAMU DRS. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If...
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Friday, October 28
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your weekend forecast. Watch the attached video for all the details.
FAMU homecoming presents vendors with profitable opportunity
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University sold out last year’s homecoming game against Grambling State, filling 31,887 into Bragg Stadium. This homecoming game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff could see a similar number, and Wannish Way and Perry Street vendors would gladly welcome it. Owner of 9th Ave. Café Terrence...
Replay: Football Friday Night (10/28)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Suwannee vs. Wakulla. Colquitt County vs. Valdosta. North Florida Christian (NFC) vs. Munroe. Thomas County...
FAMU dominates UAPB on Homecoming en route to Sixth Straight Win
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M Football put on a show in front of a sold out crowd at Bragg Memorial Stadium on homecoming as the Rattlers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-6. It’s the Rattlers sixth straight win after beginning the season 0-2. It was a slow start on the highest of seven hills on Saturday as the Rattlers and Golden Lions went into the second quarter tied 0-0. That’s when the FAMU offense found its stride.
