Women's Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar's two goals
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend set
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchup
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in Minnesota
Officials investigating homicide, fire at same Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police and the Minneapolis Fire Department are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on the 2700 block of 15th Ave. South hours after a man was shot and killed inside the same residence. According to police, 3rd precinct officers responded to the home...
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
Police seeking vehicle, driver in fatal Minneapolis hit-and-run
Police in Minneapolis are trying to identify a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in mid-October. The collision happened at 2:48 a.m. at 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis on Oct. 16. The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass, with police saying it will...
Student among 3 seriously wounded in Lake Street drive-by shooting
Three people suffered "potentially life-threatening" injuries in a drive-by shooting Friday evening on Minneapolis' East Lake Street. A South High School student is among the injured parties, with a man and a woman also shot during the incident, which happened just after 3 p.m. near the Hi-Lake Shopping Center. Minneapolis...
Man dies after fight escalates to gunfire in Minneapolis
A man died in south Minneapolis Friday after a fight escalated into gunfire. The shooting was reported at 11:25 p.m. on the 2700 block of 15 Avenue South, with police arriving to find a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside a residence. According to preliminary police information, an "altercation"...
fox9.com
Crews battle house fire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis firefighters were battling a blaze that left a house with extensive damage early Saturday morning. The department said crews responded to a residential structure on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South at 6:30 a.m. and attempted to put out a blaze inside a two-and-a-half-story home.
Vehicle smashes into Rosemount pet store
ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- Someone crashed a vehicle late Thursday afternoon at the Chuck & Don's Pet Shop in Rosemount.Few details were available, but WCCO cameras captured the scene after a car smashed through the front window.Employees taped it off while they cleaned up the broken glass and damaged merchandise.Police haven't returned our calls asking for more information.
Crews battle house fire in Long Lake
LONG LAKE, Minn. — Orono Police say no one was injured after a fire broke out at a home on the 300 block of Stubbs Bay Road North in Long Lake, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. According to police, the fire broke out around 1 p.m. Based on initial information, police said it appears the fire started on a porch and spread to the main house.
Two adults, one juvenile injured in drive-by shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Two adults and one juvenile were critically injured in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis, according to police. The Minneapolis Police Department says a man, woman and juvenile were transported by ambulance to HCMC with "potentially life-threatening" injuries. Officials say their conditions are unknown. According...
Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Drive-By Shootings Increase on Brookdale Drive
Brooklyn Park police say they are seeing an uptick in drive-by shootings. The latest case involved a man shot in the leg Thursday night. The incident occurred by the Moonraker Apartments in the 5500 block of Brookdale Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police they saw someone in a tan SUV firing from the vehicle when the man was hit.
Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
Hennepin Co. officials collect leftover prescriptions to stave painkiller abuse
MINNEAPOLIS -- Hennepin County deputies collected leftover prescriptions outside the Walgreens in Richfield Saturday afternoon as part of National Drug Take Back Day.Every year, 2 million Americans abuse painkillers for the first time. Many get those pills from a relative's or friend's medicine cabinet. If you have an unused prescription, Hennepin County has more than 30 drop boxes open year-round.Click here for a list of those drop-off locations.
Short-term residential facility for teens to open in Mendota Heights Heights
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Youth correctional and social workers in the East Metro said the new short-term residential facility for teens in Mendota Heights Heights is desperately needed. Aspen House is expected to open its doors any day. The facility has 12 beds where children ages 12 to 18...
fox9.com
St. Paul Police asking for help finding missing woman
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman. SPPD says Lou Vue was last seen near the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue on October 23. At the time, she was wearing a blue and...
