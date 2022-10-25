Read full article on original website
Look: Kate Upton's MLB Playoff Outfit Went Viral
Kate Upton was in the Bronx last Sunday celebrating with husband Justin Verlander as he and the Houston Astros wrapped up an ALCS sweep over the New York Yankees. The legendary model came dressed for the occasion too. Television cameras caught Upton on the field postgame sporting a customized Astros satin jacket with her husband's name and number on the back.
thecomeback.com
Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future
After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Punishment revealed for Astros fan who stormed field for Jose Altuve hug, selfie
The Astros fan who rushed onto the field in Game 2 of the ALCS has learned his punishment: a lifetime ban from MLB games. Last Thursday, Jose Angel Alvarado stormed the field in the ninth inning of the game in Houston. He made it all the way to star second baseman Jose Altuve, hugged him, and attempted to take a selfie before being escorted away by security.
Did the Astros cheat again? Best memes and tweets from Phillies fans
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was caught using an illegal bat in Game 1. But did he really cheat?. Houston isn’t far enough removed from the sign-stealing scandal to survive more cheating allegations. Thankfully, the nugget FOX revealed on Saturday night isn’t nearly as serious. Per the broadcast,...
Houston Astros take Game 2: Best memes and tweets from the World Series
The Houston Astros came away with a Game 2 victory despite a ninth-inning scare from Rob Thomson’s group. The series is tied at one game apiece heading to Philadelphia. Thanks in large part to a three-run first inning, the Astros never looked back and won Game 2 going away.
3 Philadelphia Phillies most to blame for World Series Game 2 loss in Houston
The Houston Astros bounced back from a tough loss in Game 1, using an early surge to grab an eventual 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies and even up the 2022 World Series. Houston scored three runs in the first inning on Saturday night, then made sure that the Philadelphia Phillies did not make a comeback as they did the night before to take Game 1.
Why Martin Maldonado’s bat was illegal, explained
Here is the exact reason why the bat gifted by Albert Pujols to Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is considered illegal by MLB. There was some controversy surrounding the Houston Astros in the postseason. It was determined that catcher Martin Maldonado received a bat from St. Louis Cardinals slugger and former Los Angeles Angels teammate Albert Pujols and used in Game 1 was actually illegal.
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
Astros make MLB history off Zack Wheeler in electric start to Game 2
The Houston Astros made MLB history on Saturday night in Game 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. In the first inning, Houston had three straight extra-base hits off Zack Wheeler, one of the best pitchers in the National League. All of this came on Wheeler’s first four pitches of the game.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8 (This Tanner Hudson Prop Has Value)
Two of the most surprising teams this season do battle in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Jones and Geno Smith have been superb in leading their teams to over .500 marks through the first half of the season. How should we attack these two playoff hopefuls in the prop market? We got you covered with two bets on Giants skill position players and an undervalued Seahawks receiver.
