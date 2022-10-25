ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019

By Dominic Ferrante
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
cleveland19.com

Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

RSV continues to run rampant in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More and more Northeast Ohio children are ending up in the hospitals with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to staff at University Hospitals, they are admitting four to five children a day with increases in the emergency department and pediatric offices. The virus most...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ARPA funding helps prevent youth violence in Akron

AKRON — The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments. The city of Akron received $145 million in these federal funds. The city said the money will be used to create a safer, healthier and more equitable Akron. One of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Almira Elementary School fights ‘shade pages’ by teaching proper social media use: Cleveland’s Promise

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The student decided to take his Instagram page down. It was an Almira Elementary School “shade page,” where students posted pictures and spewed negative comments about their peers. The student, who was in the fifth grade at the time, spoke with Principal Jim Greene about the page, as Mr. Greene urged him to think about the page’s impact. After talking with Mr. Greene, the student decided to remove his page because he realized how hurtful it was for other students and their families.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns

MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
CLEVELAND, OH

