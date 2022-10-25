The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The student decided to take his Instagram page down. It was an Almira Elementary School “shade page,” where students posted pictures and spewed negative comments about their peers. The student, who was in the fifth grade at the time, spoke with Principal Jim Greene about the page, as Mr. Greene urged him to think about the page’s impact. After talking with Mr. Greene, the student decided to remove his page because he realized how hurtful it was for other students and their families.

