The Nation’s Report Card shows Cleveland Metropolitan School District's scores declining since 2019

Cleveland charter school principal removed after teachers and parents take a stand
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a change in leadership at a Cleveland charter school after teachers called in sick on Oct. 26, forcing classes to be canceled. But, those teachers were present and accounted for, along with a number of parents at Wednesday night’s school board meeting, determined to send a message to the school board that oversees the Lakeshore Intergenerational School on Marcella Road in Cleveland.
Garfield Heights teachers ratify agreement to increase wages, safety within school district
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association said they ratified a tentative agreement with the city’s school district. The teachers’ union released the following statement about the ratification:. “This agreement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of parents, community members, and...
Old Cleveland elementary school to usher in new era in manufacturing
Leaders from across Northeast Ohio to gather Thursday to mark a new chapter in the region’s rich manufacturing history with the opening of MAGNET's new headquarters.
Mayor Bibb wants to double the size of Cleveland’s mental health response team: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is seeking to double the size of a pilot program that integrates mental health professionals into 911 responses. The Crisis Intervention Team sends specially trained officers and mental health professionals to calls where someone is having a mental health crisis to reduce arrests, uses of force and hospital referrals.
I-Team: East Tech student allegedly had gun at school
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that an 18-year-old East Tech student was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to the high school.
Who’s Really Cycling In and Out of Cleveland's Courts? "Career Criminals" Who Aren't What You Think
Often miscast as violent criminals, most repeat defendants commit nonviolent crimes borne out of untreated addiction and mental illness, a Marshall Project analysis shows
RSV continues to run rampant in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More and more Northeast Ohio children are ending up in the hospitals with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. According to staff at University Hospitals, they are admitting four to five children a day with increases in the emergency department and pediatric offices. The virus most...
Shaker Heights closes ranks with Beachwood on new joint deer culling program
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 24) in favor of a new and expanded deer sharpshooting program with the City of Beachwood. Citing public health and safety concerns, as well as ecological damage caused by loss of vegetation -- including the Shaker Parklands -- the city has been culling the deer herd since 2016, back when police Lt. James Mariano was still on the force and the program was done “in-house” by police officers.
ARPA funding helps prevent youth violence in Akron
AKRON — The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments. The city of Akron received $145 million in these federal funds. The city said the money will be used to create a safer, healthier and more equitable Akron. One of...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb submits 10 candidates for community police commission
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is getting closer to having its community police commission up and running. During Monday's city council meeting, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb's 10 selections for the 13-member commission were announced. Bibb's picks must go before the council's Mayor's Appointment Committee before being voted on by the full council.
Cleveland Heights ironing out school compensation deal for ‘shovel-ready’ Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The “shovel-ready” Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project still needs the official blessing of both City Council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education on a proposed tax compensation agreement for the school district. Mayor Kahlil Seren plugged the draft of the tax increment financing (TIF) package...
‘Predatory investing’ is obstructing efforts to improve housing in Cleveland: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- No matter how much Cleveland housing officials tried, Oval Investments LLC wouldn’t budge. The company, founded by Hawaii resident Mamoru Kobayashi, owes more than $35,000 in housing code violations, on the single-family home it owned on East 173rd Street, with fees at one point racking up at a rate of $1,000 per day. And before the property was sold in 2021, the company owed $28,000 in delinquent taxes – more than the purchase value of the house.
Akron becomes 11th city in Ohio to ban conversion therapy for children
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an earlier edition of "Health Yeah! with Monica Robins." The city of Akron on Monday became the 11th municipality in the state of Ohio to outlaw the discredited practice of conversion therapy for minors. The ordinance, which was introduced...
Fearing lawsuit, Cleveland City Council may re-consider contract it already rejected in rare ‘no’ vote
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council members this week cast a rare “no” vote against a tech contract requested by municipal Clerk of Courts Earle B. Turner – a move that city lawyers now say could allow Turner to sue council, according to a council spokeswoman.
Almira Elementary School fights ‘shade pages’ by teaching proper social media use: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The student decided to take his Instagram page down. It was an Almira Elementary School “shade page,” where students posted pictures and spewed negative comments about their peers. The student, who was in the fifth grade at the time, spoke with Principal Jim Greene about the page, as Mr. Greene urged him to think about the page’s impact. After talking with Mr. Greene, the student decided to remove his page because he realized how hurtful it was for other students and their families.
Shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland: New updates
Shots were fired at an RTA bus that was carrying a small child in Cleveland on Tuesday. Brianna Dahlquist has the latest.
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
'They’re not misunderstood youth, they’re criminals and they’re doing what criminals do': Indian River juvenile corrections officers share concerns
MASSILLON, Ohio — Corrections officers from Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County are shedding more light on the situation Saturday, when 12 youth inmates got out of their rooms and barricaded themselves in a school building armed with makeshift weapons. "They feel like there's no limits to...
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
