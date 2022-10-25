Read full article on original website
The only IKEA in Queens will close before the end of the year
Less than two years after opening and exciting city dwellers all over town, the Ikea in Queens is officially closing. Citing "the changing needs of our customers" in an announcement on its website, the chain revealed that the location will shutter on December 3, 2022. What's perhaps even sadder is...
You’re most likely to be single in NYC during this month of the year
There aren’t many things that cheer up a broken-hearted New Yorker as much as knowing that, well, nobody is really ever alone—which is why we think this bit of information might actually intrigue you. According to Google Trends data compiled by dating and relationship website Her Norm, New...
An iconic Parisian café just opened a pop-up in NYC
Even folks who have never been to Paris have probably heard of the iconic French café and tea house, Angelina, known for its decadent hot chocolate and Mont Blanc dessert (originally created in the Piedmont region of Italy, the treat is made with sweetened chestnut purée vermicelli topped with whipped cream).
Phil Rosenthal on his favorite NYC food shops and the best sandwich in the world
It's not an act: Phil Rosenthal, the creator and writer behind hit Everybody Loves Raymond and the current star of Netflix food show Somebody Feed Phil, really is as sweet as he appears to be on screen. Rosenthal's honest disposition is mostly apparent while he greets a remarkable number of...
NYC rent prices are finally going down!
The trend is still a very slow one, but it's clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It's been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.
This is the most popular Halloween costume in all of New York
If you're still looking for Halloween costume inspiration, you might want to conform with the masses and opt for the most popular dress-up idea in all of New York. According to Google Trends data analyzed by online fashion brand Boohoo, the most researched pop culture-inspired Halloween costume in New York is horror film villain Chucky. The petrifying doll is actually the second most researched outfit in all of the United States (according to the numbers, Harley Quinn tops the national list and Top Gun-inspired looks round out the top three).
A NYC skeleton tells us about its favorite Halloween activities around town
Brooklyn residents are very familiar with Mister Bones, the hilarious skeleton that gets up to ridiculously funny pranks every day in October by Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the neighborhood it currently resides in. Whether dressed up as an iconic movie character or "playing dead" in a ridiculous costume, Mister Bones knows how to entertain.
A new retail concept in Bed-Stuy highlights the work of up-and-coming designers
Seed Brklyn is a new 5,000-square-foot hybrid retail space, speakeasy-themed café and art gallery that seeks to “nurture some of Brooklyn’s brightest and emerging creatives all while honoring the borough’s rich history of cultural architects that have influenced the world as we know it today,” reads a press release about the launch.
Pretend I’m a Tourist: An afternoon on THE RIDE, NYC’s wild, interactive bus theater
A big, black bus, reminiscent of a rock band’s touring detail or a politician’s motorcade, pulled up. One side was windowless, making me wonder if someone was having sex inside; while the other side was a floor-to-ceiling window, confirming no intercourse was occurring. Its innards had been gutted, fitted with wide theater seats facing the sidewalk and enough lights and speakers to make the Halftime Show feel subtle.
Peek inside the cavernous American Museum of Natural History expansion
Along Columbus Avenue by the American Museum of Natural History, a few porthole-shaped windows in the construction barricade offer a glimpse at the work happening there. But we got to go beyond the barriers for a hardhat tour inside the construction of the museum’s new 230,000-square-foot Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation—and we’re bringing you along.
This pumpkin-looking burrata dish at Unregular Pizza is absolutely insane
By now, New Yorkers are familiar with the creative flair that defines just about anything that takes place at Unregular Pizza, the pandemic-born pop up that developed into a brick-and-mortar destination in Union Square back in 2021. Just in time for Halloween, the pizzeria has created a new dish aptly...
The historic Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse is getting a major makeover
The old Art Deco Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse that has gone unused for almost half a century is about to undergo a massive, $50 million restoration that’ll boast restaurants, a bar, a pool, event spaces and hotel rooms. The building, which was created by the city for “the recreation...
Here’s a first look inside INTER_, NYC’s newest immersive art experience
The energy in INTER_, Manhattan’s newest art experience, feels more like a meditation retreat than a typical gallery—and that’s by design. The experiential, multi-sensory museum opening in Soho next week invites visitors into a heightened state of contemplative awareness through a sound bath, light installations and aspects of meditation all combined with interactive digital art.
A 'Back to the Future' show will premiere on Broadway next summer!
It's official: the Back to the Future musical that has been running in London's West End since September of 2021 is finally hitting Broadway in the summer of 2023. The announcement was made public on, of course, October 21—Back to the Future day. Specifically, previews will kick off at...
These streets will go car-free for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween
Halloween is quickly approaching and, for the first time ever, the city announced that nearly 100 streets will be closed off to car traffic on Monday, October 31, in an effort to keep New Yorkers who are our trick-or-treating safe. The development, aptly dubbed "Trick-or-Streets," is an expansion of the...
NYC is the best city for vampires
Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building
The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31. Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor...
Sip Champagne with caviar for under $20 at this fancy bar
While Champagne and caviar comically conjure a kind of stuffy refinement studied in 90s mustard commercials and films where a precocious kid becomes a millionaire, bubbly and fish eggs came by their trope status honestly. Both the tightly-controlled sparkling white wine from the Champagne region of France and salt-cured sturgeon...
