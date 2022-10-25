The trend is still a very slow one, but it's clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It's been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.

