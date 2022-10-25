ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC rent prices are finally going down!

The trend is still a very slow one, but it's clearly happening: rent prices all across New York City are finally going down. It's been a long road, we know. Two different recent studies suggest that the local real estate market is (finally!) cooling off. First off, a report from the Real Deal points to numbers that indicate that the national median rent for one bedrooms has decreased by .07% in the last month and by .8% when looking at two-bedroom apartments.
This is the most popular Halloween costume in all of New York

If you're still looking for Halloween costume inspiration, you might want to conform with the masses and opt for the most popular dress-up idea in all of New York. According to Google Trends data analyzed by online fashion brand Boohoo, the most researched pop culture-inspired Halloween costume in New York is horror film villain Chucky. The petrifying doll is actually the second most researched outfit in all of the United States (according to the numbers, Harley Quinn tops the national list and Top Gun-inspired looks round out the top three).
Pretend I’m a Tourist: An afternoon on THE RIDE, NYC’s wild, interactive bus theater

A big, black bus, reminiscent of a rock band’s touring detail or a politician’s motorcade, pulled up. One side was windowless, making me wonder if someone was having sex inside; while the other side was a floor-to-ceiling window, confirming no intercourse was occurring. Its innards had been gutted, fitted with wide theater seats facing the sidewalk and enough lights and speakers to make the Halftime Show feel subtle.
Peek inside the cavernous American Museum of Natural History expansion

Along Columbus Avenue by the American Museum of Natural History, a few porthole-shaped windows in the construction barricade offer a glimpse at the work happening there. But we got to go beyond the barriers for a hardhat tour inside the construction of the museum’s new 230,000-square-foot Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation—and we’re bringing you along.
Here’s a first look inside INTER_, NYC’s newest immersive art experience

The energy in INTER_, Manhattan’s newest art experience, feels more like a meditation retreat than a typical gallery—and that’s by design. The experiential, multi-sensory museum opening in Soho next week invites visitors into a heightened state of contemplative awareness through a sound bath, light installations and aspects of meditation all combined with interactive digital art.
NYC is the best city for vampires

Dracula, Edward Cullen and Lestat de Lioncourt would love New York City, according to this new study from LawnLove.com. According to the site, NYC is apparently the ideal city for vampires because it would have the most potential victims, the most slaughterhouses and the most vampire groups in the U.S. (maybe the Staten Island vampires from What We Do in the Shadows were onto something).
