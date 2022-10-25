Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Which exotic animals are illegal to own in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my!. With cultural icons and celebrities further cementing the idea of exotic animal ownership as a form of status, it’s no wonder some people are curious about which exotic animals they’re allowed to keep as pets. But owning exotic animals...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas DPS chief: DPS ‘did not fail’ Uvalde community
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. McCraw’s comments come weeks after he said he would step...
everythinglubbock.com
12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas,...
everythinglubbock.com
$15M designated for new Uvalde elementary school
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas leaders on Thursday announced the transfer of nearly $875 million for public safety and recovery initiatives in the state, like school safety and border security. Out of the $874.6 million, $15 million is designated to help build a new elementary school in Uvalde. A week...
everythinglubbock.com
TTU hosting Texas Tribune event focused on the future of rural Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University will host a Texas Tribune event focused on the future of rural Texas November 17-18 in Lubbock. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the event will be livestreamed and available on demand at texastribune.org. State representatives,...
everythinglubbock.com
Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas DPS Public Safety Commission took action Thursday to expand its Compassionate Use Program so that it can accommodate a growing number of Texas patients who want to access medical marijuana. The Compassionate Use Act was originally passed by the Texas legislature and signed by...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Weekly statewide gas price average down for 3rd consecutive week
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State’s weekly gas price average fell again for the third consecutive week, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.192 on Saturday. Texas drivers were paying...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas offers Halloween safety tips for pedestrians, drivers and homeowners
COPPELL, Texas — Halloween falls on a Monday this year, which means many celebrations will take place over the weekend. AAA Texas is reminding reminding trick-or-treaters, their families and everyone to keep safety in mind while celebrating. Below are some safety tips AAA Texas shared with EverythingLubbock.com in a...
everythinglubbock.com
Have you checked out what all Flatland Hubcity Internet Radio has to offer?
LUBBOCK, Texas— Flatland Hubcity Internet Radio is a full-service entertainment company. They offer dj services, decoration and photography throughout Texas and eastern New Mexico. Founder and co-owner, David-Manuel Arrellano says his company is proud to be part of several upcoming community events. For more information, reach out at: 806-553-0863 or on Facebook at Flatland & Hubcity Internet Radio.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock ISD’s football coaches team up to tackle opioid abuse
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Oct. 12, Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” coalition as well as a pilot program to put an end to opioid abuse in Texas schools. Lubbock High School’s head football coach, Juan Rodriguez, has experienced first-hand the loss...
everythinglubbock.com
‘Burn boss’ arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
everythinglubbock.com
Engineers pave the way for Fort Hood soldiers Gap Crossing training
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — Engineers with the 74 Multi-Road Bridge Company (MRBS) set up tactical gap crossings on Fort Hood training grounds so they can train to better maneuver natural barriers. Company Commander Captain Carley Lafranchi explained their work depends on the terrain they are crossing and...
everythinglubbock.com
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
everythinglubbock.com
Florida voters asked to scrap one way to amend constitution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters are deciding whether to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to recommend changes to the state constitution, the only such panel among the U.S. states that refers amendments directly to a statewide ballot. Opponents of the Constitution Revision Commission...
Comments / 0