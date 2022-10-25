Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
Belchertown resident carving out passion projects through woodworking business
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. - Looking for something to keep him entertained during the pandemic, Justin Satkowski decided to start his own wood working business. "I was just bored at home, and I went into my basement," Satkowski said. "I didn't have this crazy machine at the time but I found it online and I just thought how cool it would be because it's just pure creation. I can put something into the computer and in a few minutes I can carve it out just like this one."
Acting City Manager Eric Batista poised to take on role permanently
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Acting City Manager Eric Batista is poised to receive the job permanently after Mayor Joe Petty moved to suspend the national search to fill the job at Tuesday night's city council meeting. Petty filed motions to suspend the search and move into contract negotiations with Batista....
Worcester city council tables Christopher Columbus statue discussion
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester city council filed an order by councilor Sarai Rivera regarding the Christopher Columbus statue downtown at its meeting Tuesday night. The statue is located in Washington Square. Rivera's order asked for the city manager to organize a diverse community discussion to determine the best course of action for removing statue from any public space. The motion, however, was filed by the council, preventing that from taking place.
Paxton animal shelter still rebuilding seven years after fire destroyed facility
PAXTON, Mass. - Sweetpea F.O.R. Animals in Paxton has dedicated seven years to rebuilding their facility, but it's still only an empty building without any animals. Their building was destroyed by a fire in 2015, killing 50 of the animals inside. They said the insurance money they received after only covered a building that was built in the 1960's, leaving them on the hook for the majority of the rebuild. They said a new, finished shelter will cost about $270,000.
Local doctor discusses risks of RSV transmission as cases rise
WORCESTER, Mass. - Local health experts are warning about the possibility of a 'tridemic,' with cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV all rising at the same time. Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes a cold in adults, but can cause a deep lung infection in younger children. The younger a patient is, the worse the virus can be. It's the leading cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1.
Akron joins 10 other Ohio cities in banning conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council this week approved a city-wide ban on conversion therapy for minors. Signed by Mayor Dan Horrigan and council members Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik and Sharon Connor, the ordinance was passed unanimously by City Council after several speakers representing local agencies addressed the rules committee earlier in the day.
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty...
OHSAA football playoffs begin Friday
OHIO — What begins on Friday with the playoffs culminates in just seven schools winning state championships, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament. However, seven schools can already claim OHSAA 2022 football titles; winning the final Ohio high school football Associated Press poll crowns. Congratulations to...
Leicester High School celebrates senior night with special ceremony at Unified Basketball game
LEICESTER, Mass. - Leicester High School hosted their first unified basketball game in their program's history Wednesday. "Unified basketball is a combination of Special Olympics players and other athletes playing together on the same team to promote inclusion through sports," coach Analisa Curren said. What You Need To Know. Leicester...
