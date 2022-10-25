ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, NH

newportdispatch.com

Barton woman facing federal drug charges

BARTON — Authorities say a Barton woman is facing federal drug charges following a search at her home yesterday. Erika Desormeaux, 36, was arrested and held in federal custody following the search carried out on Maple Hill Road. Desormeaux is charged in a criminal complaint alleging she conspired with...
BARTON, VT
WMTW

NH man indicted, charged with first-degree murder in double homicide

A man has been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and 42-year-old Keith LaBelle. Craig Keville, 33, has been indicted and charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of first-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella announced. The Coos County grand jury also indicted Keville on...
COOS COUNTY, NH
NECN

Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase

The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
HAMPTON, NH
mynbc5.com

Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Man wanted by police captured in Barton

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on the run from police was arrested in Barton early Wednesday and faces assault charges. The Vermont State Police say Daniel Peters, 27, was already wanted on a warrant when he eluded police earlier this month in Barton after he was suspected of assaulting a man with a weapon. Police say he was located Wednesday at a home on Maple Hill Road and taken into custody without incident.
BARTON, VT
WMUR.com

Overdoses in New Hampshire rise back up to near-record levels

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Health officials in New Hampshire are sounding the alarm about a rise in overdose deaths, with fentanyl killing people in near-record numbers. Like many Granite Staters, Andrea Cahill said she had heard about fentanyl. "Rich and I had heard about it over the years, but we...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Corinth

CORINTH — A 44-year-old man from Hartford was arrested following an incident in Corinth yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was passed out in a running vehicle in a driveway located on Goose Green Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located and identified the...
CORINTH, VT
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
wglc.net

Retired cop caught dealing drugs in school parking lot in Maine

A 55-year-old man in Maine retired in January 2021 from the police force after serving 25 years in law enforcement. Six days after his retirement he was arrested for dealing drugs in a high school parking lot to a minor. He was selling hydrocodone and fentanyl. After a search at his home, authorities found an additional 110 hydrocodone pills in his “police duty” bag.
MAINE STATE

