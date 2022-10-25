Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man charged with negligent homicide for crash that killed two girls in Littleton
A driver involved in a crash that killed two children is now facing charges for their deaths. A grand jury in Grafton County indicted Jordan Couture, of Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. The truck he was driving went off the road and rolled over in Littleton in December....
Vermont man charged in NH crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man has faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of...
WCVB
Kayla Montgomery's attorney, New Hampshire prosecutors discussing possible plea deal
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plea deal discussions are underway between state prosecutors and the defense attorney for the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for Wednesday afternoon's hearing, which was originally scheduled as a dispositional conference and...
Man known to investigators arrested for animal cruelty in Tyngsborough, police say
TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly abusing a horse on a Tyngsborough farm, according to authorities. Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsborough, was charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty by custodian. Tyngsborough Police say they responded to 32...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Central Maine Shooing, Drug Charges
An 18-year-old Maine man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting that happened in Central Maine in early October. According to WGME 13, there were shots fired back on October 7th on Whitney Street in Auburn. Police say that the shots were fired into a building. WGME...
newportdispatch.com
Barton woman facing federal drug charges
BARTON — Authorities say a Barton woman is facing federal drug charges following a search at her home yesterday. Erika Desormeaux, 36, was arrested and held in federal custody following the search carried out on Maple Hill Road. Desormeaux is charged in a criminal complaint alleging she conspired with...
WMTW
NH man indicted, charged with first-degree murder in double homicide
A man has been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and 42-year-old Keith LaBelle. Craig Keville, 33, has been indicted and charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of first-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella announced. The Coos County grand jury also indicted Keville on...
Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid
A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”. David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North...
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
NECN
Former Miss RI Pleads Guilty to Lying to See Lover in Federal Detention Center
A South Florida village commissioner and former Miss Rhode Island who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and...
WCAX
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on the run from police was arrested in Barton early Wednesday and faces assault charges. The Vermont State Police say Daniel Peters, 27, was already wanted on a warrant when he eluded police earlier this month in Barton after he was suspected of assaulting a man with a weapon. Police say he was located Wednesday at a home on Maple Hill Road and taken into custody without incident.
WMUR.com
Postal worker from Colebrook recovers after he was attacked while delivering mail
BRUNSWICK, Vt. — Postal inspectors are investigating the attack of a rural mail carrier from Colebrook. Paul Burch was delivering mail in Brunswick, Vermont, on Tuesday. He said a man went into his truck to look for a package he was expecting. Burch said he pulled the man out...
WMUR.com
Overdoses in New Hampshire rise back up to near-record levels
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Health officials in New Hampshire are sounding the alarm about a rise in overdose deaths, with fentanyl killing people in near-record numbers. Like many Granite Staters, Andrea Cahill said she had heard about fentanyl. "Rich and I had heard about it over the years, but we...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Corinth
CORINTH — A 44-year-old man from Hartford was arrested following an incident in Corinth yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was passed out in a running vehicle in a driveway located on Goose Green Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located and identified the...
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
wglc.net
Retired cop caught dealing drugs in school parking lot in Maine
A 55-year-old man in Maine retired in January 2021 from the police force after serving 25 years in law enforcement. Six days after his retirement he was arrested for dealing drugs in a high school parking lot to a minor. He was selling hydrocodone and fentanyl. After a search at his home, authorities found an additional 110 hydrocodone pills in his “police duty” bag.
newportdispatch.com
Two charged with stealing generator from CALEX Ambulance Service in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say two people were cited for grand larceny following an incident in St. Johnsbury last week. On October 19, authorities were notified of a stolen generator from CALEX Ambulance Service on Hospital Drive, at around 12:30 a.m. Several witnesses provided a description of the vehicle...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents urged to turn in unwanted prescriptions for Drug Take Back Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire and federal safety officials are urging residents to get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs during this weekend's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Saturday's event is part of an ongoing effort to help prevent substance misuse or overdoses. >> More information: Drug...
