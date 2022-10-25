Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) undergoing tests Friday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards injured his hamstring in Thursday's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Edwards exited in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injury didn't look serious, but Edwards is undergoing further testing to better assess the damage. He will benefit from the extra days to recover before the Ravens square off with the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 on Monday Night Football. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will have larger roles if Edwards winds up missing time.
numberfire.com
Ravens downplay Mark Andrews' shoulder injury
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' shoulder injury is believed to be minor, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Andrews played through a lingering knee injury on Thursday night, but he wound up logging just 10 snaps before leaving early with a shoulder injury. The Ravens have 10 days off before their Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints, so Andrews should have plenty of time to recover if Harbaugh's diagnosis is accurate. Otherwise, rookie Isaiah Likely will take over as the starting tight end. Likely caught 6 passes on 7 targets for a team-high 77 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night.
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/28/22
College football is entering Week 9, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Will the Ravens Extend the Buccaneers' Misery?
According to our numbers, this could be a dandy of a game. Our nERD-based rankings have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the league's seventh-best team while the Baltimore Ravens rank one notch above them as the sixth-best squad. Let's see if we can unlock some interesting betting angles. Game Preview...
numberfire.com
McVay: Cam Akers (personal) remains out for Rams' Week 8 matchup against 49ers
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (personal) is ruled out for Week 8's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers will miss his second straight game for personal reasons. In a tough spot against a San Francisco unit ranked first in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Darrell Henderson is expected to play a lead role in Los Angeles' backfield.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (illness) sits out Titans walkthrough Saturday; Malik Willis expected to start in Week 8
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill did not participate in the team's walkthrough Saturday ahead of its Week 8 game against the Houston Texans. Tannehill was already listed questionable coming into the weekend due to a sprained ankle. However, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the veteran quarterback is also dealing with an illness. As a result, rookie Malik Willis is currently in line to be the starter in the division showdown Sunday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) out for Saints' Week 8 contest against Raiders
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Thomas will be held out for his fifth straight game with a foot injury. Expect Chris Olave to see more volume against a Raiders' defense allowing 29.6 FanDuel points per game to receivers.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) available for Week 8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jones will be active on Thursday for the first time since Week 4 and just the third time this season. Russell Gage (hamstring) and Cameron Brate (neck) have already been ruled out. Our models expect Jones to see 3.6 targets against Baltimore.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was downgraded to limited on Thursday with a knee injury. The downgrade is concerning, but Mostert has been limited with a knee injury multiple times over the past two weeks, and it did not impact his availability. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Chase Edmonds could see more touches if Mostert is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Cowboys list Ezekiel Elliott (knee) as doubtful for Week 8's contest against Bears
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 8's game against the Chicago Bears. Elliott is unlikely to suit up on Sunday after he was unable to practice in preparation for Week 8. Look for Tony Pollard to play a featured role versus a Chicago unit allowing 22.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 8
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8's contest against the Chicago Bears. Schultz's Week 8 status is currently in limbo after three limited sessions with a knee injury. Expect Jake Ferguson to see more snaps if Schultz is inactive or limited against a Bears' team ranked fifth (5.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide, Presented by Twisted Tea: Saturday 10/29/22
Fans were almost treated with a major upset last Saturday, but in the end, Clemson prevailed over Syracuse and the Tigers survived to live another day in the College Football Playoff race. There are six teams that have at least a 30% chance of making the playoff per three different...
numberfire.com
D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) not listed on Detroit's Week 8 injury report
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is available for Week 8's contest against the Miami Dolphins. After three full sessions, Swift will make his return from his three game absence with ankle and shoulder injuries. In a matchup versus a Miami defense allowing 19.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Swift to score 13.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Rams expect Van jefferson (knee) to play 'normal workload' in Week 8
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) is expected to play his normal workload in Week 8's contest against the San Francisco 49ers. According to head coach Sean McVay, Jefferson is expected to see his normal amount of snaps in his season debut. In a matchup versus a 49ers' defense allowing 28.1 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Van Jefferson to score 4.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) questionable to return for Ravens in Week 8
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered questionable to return Thursday in the team's Week 8 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Andrews didn't practice throughout the week due to a knee injury. Now, he has suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's contest and is questionable to return for the rest of the night. Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver are next up at tight end for Baltimore.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 8 Thursday Night (Ravens at Buccaneers)
Two of the league's better teams tangle on Thursday night as both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens sit in the top seven of our nERD-based power rankings. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bucs are 1.5-point home favorites in a game with a 45.5-point total. That makes the implied score 23.5-22.0 in favor of Tampa Bay.
numberfire.com
Jets to stick with 'hot hand' at running back
The New York Jets will use the "hot hand" at running back between Michael Carter and James Robinson, per offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "Whoever's got the hot hand, you gotta roll with," LaFleur said in regards to the Jets' running back rotation. Carter is expected to lead the backfield in Week 8 versus the New England Patriots, but Robinson should have an opportunity to compete for more touches once he's more acclimated with the offense.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (knee) questionable Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones is still dealing with the knee injury that has kept him out the last couple contests. Now, head coach Willie Green told reporters that Jones would be a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's affair. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 3 p.m. ET tip.
numberfire.com
NFL Daily Fantasy Football Ceiling and Floor Projections: Week 8
Fantasy football is a volatile game. Sometimes, a shoelace tackle is the difference between a 10-yard catch and a 70-yard touchdown, and sometimes goal-line carries go to backup players. It happens. A lot. And, don't get me wrong -- median projections are quite valuable and capture the most likely scenario....
Comments / 0