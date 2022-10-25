Read full article on original website
Alabama graduate to lead University of Southern Mississippi
University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and longtime administrator Joe Paul has been chosen as the school’s new president. The board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities announced its selection of Paul in a news release Monday. He has been interim president since July, when Rodney Bennett left the top job at the university.
WLBT
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joe Paul, Ph.D., will serve as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi. The decision came after the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning completed its search for the new institution president and voted to appoint Paul, who is currently serving as interim president of the university.
WLOX
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WLBT
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes only surviving hyena cub born in North America in 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to have your heart melt from pure adorableness!. The Hattiesburg Zoo has welcomed the only known surviving hyena born in North America in 2022. The baby, which was born last Monday, Oct. 17, at 12:45 p.m., was a single birth. According to the zoo,...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
WDAM-TV
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
Picayune Item
Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune
A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
WDAM-TV
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 just after 1 a.m. The officers were informed that two individuals went...
prentissheadlight.com
The Pig is back
Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...
Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
WDAM-TV
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
prentissheadlight.com
Voters in JDC have different ballots for Nov. 8 General Election
The ballots are set and ready for the general election on Nov. 8. There are three different ballets for Jefferson Davis County. Voters in District 1 will have the school board position on their ballot, as will voters in District 2. Voters in Districts 3, 4 and 5 will have the same ballot, excluding the school board election.
WDAM-TV
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
