Iowa high school regional volleyball highlights and scores (10-26-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the highlights and scores from our Siouxland high school volleyball regional matches: CLASS 1A Riverside 3, #3 Gehlen Catholic 1 #14 AGWSR 3, #6 Newell-Fonda 0 CLASS 2A #2 Western Christian 3, Boyden-Hull 0 #4 Hinton 3, #15 Ridge View 0
KIMT
Rainfall totals through Monday evening
Decorah - 1.05" If you have a rainfall total for your city/town, please email it to weather@kimt.com.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
KGLO News
Groundbreaking ceremony held for “The River II” housing complex in downtown Mason City
MASON CITY — After the success of “The River” apartment complex, Talon Development held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for their second development in downtown Mason City. The four-story, 93-unit “River II” complex will be located on a site just west of Southbridge Mall along the banks of Willow Creek.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowans Score a Combined $75,000 in Iowa Lottery Winnings
Northeast Iowans have scored big Iowa Lottery winnings within the last two weeks totaling $75,000. Lottery officials say Dustin Chatfield of Cresco won a $20,000 prize with the “Word Search” InstaPlay game after he purchased his winning ticket at Cresco Mart in Cresco. Word Search is a $20...
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)
It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
ourquadcities.com
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
RINARD, IOWA — After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest. Paul was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this spring around planting time. His strength and family helped carry him through to this fall’s harvest. Paul and his family invited photographer Lexie McDonough to document his final days on the farm. Roger Riley has their story.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
algonaradio.com
ILCC Construction Program Wins Tool Giveaway
–The Construction Technology Program at Iowa Lakes Community College received an assortment of new tools Monday, after winning an online contest with a contractor from Illinois that has over a million subscribers on YouTube. Kyle Stumpenhorst is the owner of Rural Renovators Buildings out of Franklin Grove, Illinois and he uploads all sorts of building projects to his YouTube channel to help anyone from another contractor to the do-it-your-self person at home. Stumpenhorst tells KLGA News he wanted to do something special as his YouTube Channel recently reached a milestone.
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
The Smallest Park in the Entire State of Iowa
The Hawkeye State is home to some truly wonderful parks. Some of the most popular include Lake Manawa, Backbone, and the Yellow River State Forest. But not all Iowa parks are created equal. In fact, it's puzzling as to why this one was created in the first place. We often...
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
