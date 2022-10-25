ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine

During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Magazine: Two NH Ski Resorts Among The Best

Two ski resorts in New Hampshire are among the best in the country according to Ski magazine. Bretton Woods is ranked number-four and Waterville Valley is ranked 14th. The magazine says Bretton Woods has slope side condos and townhouses, good dining and varied family activities. It cites Waterville Valley’s intermediate cruising on 265 skiable acres and many amenities in what is described as its charming New England white-clapboard village.
WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives

When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
MANCHESTER, NH
This Rare Yellow and Black Maine Lobster a Perfect Catch for Halloween

Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks dressed up for the Halloween holiday? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. @jacob__knowles Lets find this guy a home! The cool colored lobsters have been abundant this year! #maine #lobster #lobsterfishing #fy #fyp #ocean #lobstertok #207 #mainecheck #gulfofmaine #seacreatures #interesting #sealife #oceans #oceanlife #fishing #rare #rarecatch #rarefind #coolcatch #cool #halloween #halloweencostume #costume ♬ original sound - Jacob Knowles.
MAINE STATE
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time

BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
BREWSTER, MA
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated. The book tells...
VERMONT STATE
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
