Read full article on original website
Related
New Hampshire and Maine Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in Maine
During the War of 1812, Captain James Fairfield was captured by the British. He later built a home in which he died. It may seem like a strange deal, but according to the website Thrillist, the James Fairfield House is one of the most haunted hotels in the U.S., and the single-most haunted hotel in all of Maine.
The Devil Monkey of New Hampshire is the Most Elusive Cyprid in New England
Researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard about the horrifying Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?. According to venerable news source Chowdaheadz.com (should we...
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
Only One Weekend Left to Hit These Haunted Attractions in New Hampshire and Maine
It's sad to say, but the spooky season is almost over. With Halloween coming up next week, there is little time left to do all the spooky things that you wanted to do this October. Luckily, there is still one weekend left for you to hit these located haunted attractions in Maine and New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Who makes the best pancakes in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Pancakes sure are a crowd-pleaser. But where can you find the best pancakes in New Hampshire? Which local restaurant is your go-to place for the delicious breakfast item?. Let us know on...
thepulseofnh.com
Magazine: Two NH Ski Resorts Among The Best
Two ski resorts in New Hampshire are among the best in the country according to Ski magazine. Bretton Woods is ranked number-four and Waterville Valley is ranked 14th. The magazine says Bretton Woods has slope side condos and townhouses, good dining and varied family activities. It cites Waterville Valley’s intermediate cruising on 265 skiable acres and many amenities in what is described as its charming New England white-clapboard village.
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
mynbc5.com
First overnight emergency shelter for young people opens in New Hampshire
A nonprofit focused on services for young people experiencing homelessness in New Hampshire said one resource they've never had in the state for kids is an overnight emergency shelter — until now. Waypoint is the only nonprofit in the state focused on those services for young people. The organization...
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
This Rare Yellow and Black Maine Lobster a Perfect Catch for Halloween
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks dressed up for the Halloween holiday? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. @jacob__knowles Lets find this guy a home! The cool colored lobsters have been abundant this year! #maine #lobster #lobsterfishing #fy #fyp #ocean #lobstertok #207 #mainecheck #gulfofmaine #seacreatures #interesting #sealife #oceans #oceanlife #fishing #rare #rarecatch #rarefind #coolcatch #cool #halloween #halloweencostume #costume ♬ original sound - Jacob Knowles.
All Political Signs Should Be as Epic as This Maine Business Has
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
WCAX
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated. The book tells...
Where Does New Hampshire Rank in This Safest State Study?
If you live in the Granite State, then you likely know that New Hampshire is a safe state. You can just feel it. With the motto, "live free or die," it turns out that a lot of people prefer the live free option, and safely, too!. For those not living...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds two Massachusetts ballot questions likely to pass, two remain a toss-up
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters are likely to amend the constitution and add at least one new law to the books in the upcoming election, but two other questions on the ballot remain locked in a tight race. A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that 59% of voters said...
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8