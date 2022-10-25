Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
Forecasters watch 3 systems in the Atlantic, including 1 in the Caribbean
Three disturbances have popped up in the Atlantic ocean over the past few days, the latest one in the Caribbean that has a low chance of tropical formation. None of the systems pose an imminent threat to Florida as of Tuesday morning. The system closest to Florida popped up in...
Tropical Storm Karl: Major Update on Forecast
Tropical Storm Karl is spinning in the southern Gulf of Mexico. And it may strengthen to a minimal hurricane. But Americans living along the Gulf coast, especially Florida residents dealing with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath, can relax. OK, relax while keeping an eye on the tropical forecasts. That’s because Tropical Storm Karl likely will do an about face, a weather twirl, and head south.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Models Track Tropical Storm Karl Making its Way Slowly to Mexico, Texas, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center's most recent advisory indicates that Tropical Storm Karl is continuing to move slowly in the southwest Gulf of Mexico while maintaining winds of 45 mph. According to some models, the tropical storm will hit Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. A few estimates show the storm will move...
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Atlantic Storm Potentially Churning Toward Similar Path as Hurricane Ian
Forecasters say there is a 40 percent chance of another cyclone developing. But at the moment, there are no indications another Ian is imminent.
Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States
Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Forecasters say tropical depression could form in Caribbean
Forecasters say a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean could form into a tropical depression by early next week. The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 a.m. advisory Thursday that an area of low pressure is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean this weekend. “Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast...
Atlantic Storm With Cyclone Potential Has New York, East Coast in Its Path
Residents in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston and throughout New England are in the five-day outlook.
AccuWeather forecasters study new areas for development in Atlantic in the wake of Karl
Karl, once a tropical storm in the Bay of Campeche, met its demise prior to reaching the coast of Mexico early Saturday morning. Despite the storm's limited impacts during its life cycle, AccuWeather meteorologists caution that the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over, and there remain areas to watch for development in the coming weeks.
Here's How Hurricane Ian Will Impact Ohio Weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa yesterday.
CNBC
Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico's Pacific coast
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph early Friday. Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward and reaching the coast Saturday night or Sunday. Mexico issued a hurricane warning...
Multiple Atlantic systems may vie for next tropical storm of 2022 hurricane season
A developing tropical system near Bermuda is running out of time to become the next named storm in the Atlantic basin, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even if this area of interest doesn’t organize into a tropical storm, there are several other areas of interest that are being closely monitored.
