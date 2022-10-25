ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable

For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
GATES MILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

For my children’s children and the world they will inherit -- I cast my vote: Leslie Kouba

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s almost Election Day, or as I like to call it, the Day of Choosing, and my tummy is jittery. There’s a lot on the line, and I feel anxious. I tell myself all will be well, but it is hard to hold onto that thought. Although I believe it’s true – at least eventually – I don’t feel its possibility right now. There is too much negativity going on, and I have a million wishes, fears and worries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
91K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy