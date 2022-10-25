Read full article on original website
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Power of Sour: Wild Ale & Fermented Food Festival scheduled for November in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Platform Beer Co. is set to host Power of Sour: Wild Ale & Fermented Food Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The fest, which is free, will showcase fermented foods and beverages. It will run noon to 8 p.m. at Phunkenship, Platform’s dedicated sour-production and taphouse.
Live on Lake Erie in Lorain for $1.2M: House of the Week
LORAIN, Ohio -- In Northeast Ohio, living on Lake Erie can be an elusive dream. The coastline is dotted with multi-million dollar homes. But you won’t have to sacrifice luxury for price in Lorain, just west of Cleveland. That’s where you’ll find 3264 W. Erie Ave., a brick colonial...
Richmond Heights’ failing salt storage bin leads to a request for help to Highland Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the city’s road salt storage bin in disrepair, Richmond Heights is looking to neighbor Highland Heights for some help as the snow season approaches. Richmond Heights stores its salt in a bin at its service department headquarters at 26260 Chardonview Road. The bin, which...
Gilmour Academy named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- It appears as if Gilmour Academy is a healthy place to be. The Catholic school is one of only 406 nationwide to be named among “America’s Healthiest Schools” by the children’s health organization Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The group presents the awards to celebrate schools’ dedication to supporting the health and well-being of their students, staff and families.
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
New Serpentini Collision Center proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Citing a need for more space, representatives for Serpentini Chevrolet presented, and ultimately received approval of, a preliminary plan for a new 50,000-square-foot Middleburg Heights collision center proposed for 6679 and 6689 Engle Road. The current Serpentini Collision Center in Berea will relocate from its...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Fall fishing explosion in progress: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Anglers have been scrambling to get their yellow perch tackle in order, and keep their fingers crossed the great Lake Erie yellow perch fishing that popped up this week off Huron and Port Clinton will continue. Perch fishing has been a roller coaster ride in recent years,...
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
For my children’s children and the world they will inherit -- I cast my vote: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s almost Election Day, or as I like to call it, the Day of Choosing, and my tummy is jittery. There’s a lot on the line, and I feel anxious. I tell myself all will be well, but it is hard to hold onto that thought. Although I believe it’s true – at least eventually – I don’t feel its possibility right now. There is too much negativity going on, and I have a million wishes, fears and worries.
The Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building is up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area along the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland is up for sale, with hopes of attracting close to $100 million. The Flats at the East Bank, which houses restaurants and 240 apartments on upper floors, is now on...
Secret Service motorcade draws attention on BW campus: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Anyone catching sight of a motorcade, which included two armored vehicles and a Berea police car, on the Baldwin Wallace University campus recently might have believed something extraordinary was afoot. In fact, there was no high-profile guest being ferried around in the bullet-proof vehicles. The mock motorcade,...
Baldwin Wallace plan includes freshmen residency change, new sports programs
BEREA, Ohio -- Baldwin Wallace University President Bob Helmer presented the university’s draft Master Capital Plan to City Council Oct. 24. He highlighted residence hall and other building renovations, future sports offerings and a new 2023-24 requirement for incoming freshmen residing on campus. The plan, called Strategic Pathways, was...
Medina County’s new Sharon Nature Preserve opens for visitors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District opened its 20th facility today (Oct. 27) -- a nature preserve in Sharon Township. The property was purchased through a $500,000 grant from the Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Program in 2014 and was partially developed beginning in September of this year. The...
Garfield Heights man charged in 10 armed stick-ups of Cleveland and Shaker Heights stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is charged with using a gun to rob 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights during a three-week spree last December, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio announced Friday. A 14-count federal indictment accuses Lawrence Sturdivant, 32,...
Did Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb break the rules on Community Police Commission nominees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s interpretation of the Issue 24 charter-change approved by voters last year cuts out representation for specific groups on the powerful new Community Police Commission – a reading of the law that flies in the face of the intentions of the drafters of the charter amendment, which Bibb himself campaigned for, according to Issue 24′s principal author.
Anti-vax doc who said COVID-19 shots magnetize hosts facing medical board investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Cleveland area physician who told an Ohio House committee in the summer of 2021 that coronavirus vaccines could “interface” with cell towers and magnetize recipients now is in danger of losing her license to practice medicine in Ohio. A state board that licenses...
Still feeling good about the Guardians? Myles Straw in center? Adding Sean Murphy? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Every time I think of the Guardians’ 2022 season, I smile. Thanks to my father Tom Pluto taking me to games as early as 1961, I fell in love with the game that was so close to his heart. Too bad he wasn’t around to see this team. Not simply because of the 92-70 record and making it to the second round of the playoffs.
Issue 24 supporters sound air horns to shut down Mayor Justin Bibb’s Community Police Commission press conference
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb’s press conference to introduce his and City Council’s 13 nominees to the powerful new Community Police Commission was hurriedly cut short Friday, when four framers of the charter amendment that created the commission took to the steps of City Hall in protest of the proposed membership.
