For five decades, Becky Pavlic Edge has been cutting and arranging flowers for the people of Destin. "Today is the day. At 9 o'clock this morning, I have been open for 50 years. I have to be out of my mind," Edge said with a smile on her face as she stood in the work room of Pavlic's Florist and Gifts on Tuesday morning.

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO