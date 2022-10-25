ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Log

Holiday Baking Class set Nov. 21-22 at Destin Community Center

A Holiday Baking Class, by Chef Jim Shirah, will be held at the Destin Community Center for children ages 8 - 14. The class will be Nov. 21-22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee is $50 for Destin residents and $65 for non-residents. Each student will learn how to bake and bring home several holiday cookies, treats, and more.
DESTIN, FL
Destin Log

Registration open for Destin youth basketball league

The Destin Community Center will host a youth basketball league for children ages 5 to 16 (age as of Sept. 1, 2022). Registration is currently open online at www.cityofdestin.com/reconline and birth certificates are required. Evaluations and drafts will take place Nov. 7 through Dec. 9. Practices will begin the week...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa Co. Schools earn academic excellence designation

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County School District is one of fourteen schools to earn the High-Performing designation for the 2021-2022 school year. This latest recognition makes nine consecutive high-performing titles, the longest-running streak in the state. The Florida State Board of Education reviews all 67 counties for continued and improved academic success, as […]
NICEVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Panama City, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bay High School football team will have a game with Rutherford High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
PANAMA CITY, FL
violetskyadventures.com

Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River

This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
MILTON, FL
WJHG-TV

More hotels going up in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Off-season isn’t what it used to be in Panama City Beach. Events are running year-round and hotels are constantly at capacity. “There used to be the off-season. We’d have a season and then the off-season. Right? There’s no off-season as much anymore,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay downs Rutherford, earns county and district title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team shut out Rutherford 34-0 at home, picking up their first county and district title in the same season since 2004. Bay improved to 8-1 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 4. Rutherford fell to 1-8 and will visit Bozeman on Friday, November 4. WATCH: Bay […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

New townhouses under construction near downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you walk down Harmon Avenue you can hear the sounds of construction, as five new townhomes are being built near downtown Panama City. “Residential is probably the biggest anchor we could have downtown,” Panama City Commissioner, Jenna Haligas, said. These townhomes are being built...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG

A taste of nostalgia at Remember When Sweet Shop in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Halloween is almost here and that got us to thinking about candy! On a search for candy makers in Pensacola, we found a candy store that’s also a trip down memory lane. Tucked in between Navy Boulevard’s many antique stores stands another throwback to an earlier time: the Remember When Sweet Shop. It’s as much about memories as it is about candy, says owner Ellen Bridges.
PENSACOLA, FL
High School Football PRO

Gulf Breeze, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Navarre HS football team will have a game with Gulf Breeze High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
ssrnews.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Clears East Milton Wastewater Treatment Plant

The agency reviewed the future plant’s location, which is roughly 4,000 feet from a critical habitat for Gulf Sturgeon, a threatened subspecies. Graphic by Romi White. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently completed its analysis of the City of Milton’s plans for a future regional wastewater treatment facility in East Milton, concurring the project can move forward with proposed monitoring at a nearby critical habitat for the threatened Gulf Sturgeon subspecies, per the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
MILTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle

146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL

