FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City Council Members Denied 9-Years Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Cleveland this winter
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld announced that "Seinfeld Live" will be coming to Playhouse Square this February.
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Playhouse Square in early 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- To Newman, Jerry Seinfeld’s standup act is nothing more than “inane ‘observations’” enjoyed by “half-soused nightclub rabble.” Perhaps, but it’s still a good time. That’s why you should make plans to see Seinfeld when he comes to the KeyBank...
Latest Album from Cleveland's Will Cherry Receives National Attention
Rapper says he's become a more well-rounded artist with new release
Cleveland Beer Brunch set at Der Braumeister
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister will hold a Cleveland Beer Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 27. Der Brau is teaming up with the folks at Merchant du Vin for the brunch, which is at noon and will feature European beers.
Power of Sour: Wild Ale & Fermented Food Festival scheduled for November in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Platform Beer Co. is set to host Power of Sour: Wild Ale & Fermented Food Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The fest, which is free, will showcase fermented foods and beverages. It will run noon to 8 p.m. at Phunkenship, Platform’s dedicated sour-production and taphouse.
‘Happened overnight’: Meet viral chicken salad video star, look inside deli
A simple video on TikTok has caused a frenzy at the 81st Street Deli on Cleveland's east side.
macaronikid.com
🦖GIVEAWAY 🦕 Jurassic Quest is Coming to Cleveland!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at the I-X Center in Cleveland, OH from November 25-27! The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun – only here can you...
Will the 2023 balanced schedule help or hurt the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: What is your assessment of how the 2023 MLB scheduling...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Chef Matt Spinner Takes Over as Chef of Pioneer at Intro in Ohio City
Spinner recently left his longtime post at Bar Oni and Ushabu in Tremont
waterfronttimes.com
Forget tall tales; this travesty is ‘Fishingate’
Fishing scandal prompts cries of ‘lock them up’. Our fishing friends in Ohio are trying to put a positive face on Fishingate, the walleye tournament cheating scandal that set the competitive fishing bog ablaze last month. “It’s a big nothing-burger, except that it proves we have great walleye fishing...
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant
When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
Cleveland.com news quiz: What once stood on the site of a controlled burn?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Where there is now a grassland bird habitat owned by Cuyahoga Valley National Park once stood ... something else. Folks who think they know the answer should take this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events from Northeast Ohio.
What goes into the nightly lightings of Cleveland's Terminal Tower?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Since 1927, Terminal Tower has graced the Cleveland skyline. It looks great during the day, but after dark? Beautiful. "It is the coolest thing I believe that I've ever done," Aaron Price says. Price is lighting co-director and social media guru for K&D Management, the owner...
Cleveland launches survey of 170,000 land parcels
It’s been 10 years since Cassell Silver moved into the Slavic Village neighborhood of Cleveland. In that time, he’s seen a lot of neighbors come and go.
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Still feeling good about the Guardians? Myles Straw in center? Adding Sean Murphy? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Every time I think of the Guardians’ 2022 season, I smile. Thanks to my father Tom Pluto taking me to games as early as 1961, I fell in love with the game that was so close to his heart. Too bad he wasn’t around to see this team. Not simply because of the 92-70 record and making it to the second round of the playoffs.
Bay Village holds 'Walk for Amy' Mihaljevic event Wednesday evening
Tonight, the Bay Village Police Department will host an event to remember 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic who was kidnapped on Oct. 27, 1989--30 years ago today.
Cleveland Scene
The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland
Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
