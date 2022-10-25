Read full article on original website
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
Robert Quinn Calls Bears' Roquan Smith Like a ‘Little Brother'
Robert Quinn calls Roquan Smith a 'little brother' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Roquan Smith broke into tears during his media session as he found out the Bears would be trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. To Smith, Quinn meant...
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
Robert Quinn Trade Could Give ‘Relentless' Kingsley Jonathan Opportunity
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Ravens' Justin Tucker Throws Shade at Russell Wilson for Plane Workout
Justin Tucker throws subtle jab at Russell Wilson’s plane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Russell Wilson isn’t getting a break. Wilson and the Denver Broncos hold a disappointing 2-5 record this NFL season and the quarterback is seemingly getting roasted online left and right. Whether it’s...
College GameDay in for an experience
Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game: 3 Keys for Win and Score Prediction
3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboysscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout
James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
‘Work in Progress' Alex Leatherwood in ‘Good Spot' as Bears Debut Looms
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Alex Leatherwood arrived in Chicago as a former first-round pick looking for a fresh start after being cut by the Raiders. But the Alabama product quickly faded into the background after going on the Non-Football Injury List with a case of mononucleosis. The Bears opened Leatherwood's...
Le'Veon Bell loses every round in pro boxing debut against ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall
Le'Veon Bell's professional boxing debut went about as well as the final few years of Le'Veon Bell's NFL career. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back lost by unanimous decision in his first fight as a pro against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Saturday, as part of the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Each judge scored the four-round bout 40-36 for Hall, meaning Bell unanimously lost every round he was in the ring.
Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles
Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women
More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
