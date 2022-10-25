ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?

What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rocky Mount Telegram

College GameDay in for an experience

Unlike the majority of football fans, I prefer college football to the NFL. Obviously the play is better when played by professionals, however I prefer almost everything else about the college game. Because of the constant turnover in college athletics, fandom is based almost exclusively on team support as opposed to following a player. There is more history, rivalry and traditions in college football than the NFL, and I dig that kind of stuff because I’m a bit of a dork. ...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Chicago

Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game: 3 Keys for Win and Score Prediction

3 keys for Bears to beat Cowboysscore prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pulled off their biggest upset of the season last week, and in dominant fashion too, when they bested the Patriots 33-14 in New England on Monday Night Football. Despite the big win, the Bears find themselves as double-digit underdogs again (at least at the time of publication) for their date with the Cowboys in Arlington. It will be tough for the Bears to shock the NFL for a second week in a row, but if they can execute on these three keys, they’ll give themselves a chance to win.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout

James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
Action News Jax

Le'Veon Bell loses every round in pro boxing debut against ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall

Le'Veon Bell's professional boxing debut went about as well as the final few years of Le'Veon Bell's NFL career. The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back lost by unanimous decision in his first fight as a pro against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Saturday, as part of the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Each judge scored the four-round bout 40-36 for Hall, meaning Bell unanimously lost every round he was in the ring.
NBC Chicago

Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle

Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy