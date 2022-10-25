Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Man charged with negligent homicide for crash that killed two girls in Littleton
A driver involved in a crash that killed two children is now facing charges for their deaths. A grand jury in Grafton County indicted Jordan Couture, of Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. The truck he was driving went off the road and rolled over in Littleton in December....
WCVB
Kayla Montgomery's attorney, New Hampshire prosecutors discussing possible plea deal
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plea deal discussions are underway between state prosecutors and the defense attorney for the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for Wednesday afternoon's hearing, which was originally scheduled as a dispositional conference and...
WPFO
Maine mom wants more body cameras after police shot her son, I-Team tracks their use
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- Body cameras have become almost an essential tool in recent years, as law enforcement across the country has faced increase pressure from the public to increase transparency. In Maine, many departments were early adopters but there's been no research since looking at which agencies are currently using...
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Central Maine Shooing, Drug Charges
An 18-year-old Maine man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting that happened in Central Maine in early October. According to WGME 13, there were shots fired back on October 7th on Whitney Street in Auburn. Police say that the shots were fired into a building. WGME...
newportdispatch.com
Barton woman facing federal drug charges
BARTON — Authorities say a Barton woman is facing federal drug charges following a search at her home yesterday. Erika Desormeaux, 36, was arrested and held in federal custody following the search carried out on Maple Hill Road. Desormeaux is charged in a criminal complaint alleging she conspired with...
WMTW
NH man indicted, charged with first-degree murder in double homicide
A man has been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and 42-year-old Keith LaBelle. Craig Keville, 33, has been indicted and charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of first-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella announced. The Coos County grand jury also indicted Keville on...
23 arrested, 74,000 pills confiscated in massive North Shore drug raid
Authorities also seized a pill press and bags with about three to four kilograms of suspected powdered fentanyl. Following the execution of a number of federal warrants Tuesday, 23 people are charged with trafficking counterfeit prescription pills in connection with a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization. Authorities also seized more...
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney.
nbcboston.com
Former Miss RI Pleads Guilty to Lying to See Lover in Federal Detention Center
A South Florida village commissioner and former Miss Rhode Island who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and...
WCAX
Man wanted by police captured in Barton
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man on the run from police was arrested in Barton early Wednesday and faces assault charges. The Vermont State Police say Daniel Peters, 27, was already wanted on a warrant when he eluded police earlier this month in Barton after he was suspected of assaulting a man with a weapon. Police say he was located Wednesday at a home on Maple Hill Road and taken into custody without incident.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
WMUR.com
Postal worker from Colebrook recovers after he was attacked while delivering mail
BRUNSWICK, Vt. — Postal inspectors are investigating the attack of a rural mail carrier from Colebrook. Paul Burch was delivering mail in Brunswick, Vermont, on Tuesday. He said a man went into his truck to look for a package he was expecting. Burch said he pulled the man out...
Littleton man arrested on murder charge in Indiana
A Littleton man was arrested on a warrant for murder in Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. Jason Palmer, 45, was arrested while at a Sinclair Gas Station on Indiana’s Route 1 Wednesday and charged with murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. Troopers were told Palmer was in...
Person of Interest Admits to Setting Over 20 Roadside Fires in Maine
Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Maine Forest Rangers said they have found the individual who set over 20 roadside fires in the state of Maine. Officials said the person setting the fires admitted to it after being interviewed by State Fire Marshal Investigator Kenneth Tabor and Maine Forest Ranger Matt Bennett.
WMUR.com
Overdoses in New Hampshire rise back up to near-record levels
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Health officials in New Hampshire are sounding the alarm about a rise in overdose deaths, with fentanyl killing people in near-record numbers. Like many Granite Staters, Andrea Cahill said she had heard about fentanyl. "Rich and I had heard about it over the years, but we...
NECN
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Corinth
CORINTH — A 44-year-old man from Hartford was arrested following an incident in Corinth yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was passed out in a running vehicle in a driveway located on Goose Green Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located and identified the...
Comments / 0