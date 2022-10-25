Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
University of North Alabama community mourns the loss of former president
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence native Dr. Robert Potts died at the age of 78 on Friday. He was the head of the university for 14 years. Today I talked to UNA Vice President Kevin Haslam about his legacy. “He valued every person,” he said. “He valued relationships with people...
wtva.com
Caledonia teacher arrested for marijuana on campus
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County sheriff's deputies busted a Caledonia teacher for having marijuana on campus. Horatio Jackson was arrested Thursday night. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said school resource officers saw a jar containing marijuana inside Jackson's vehicle. The led to Jackson's arrest. According to Caledonia Middle School's...
WAFF
Former UNA President passes away at 78
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78. “Robert’s life was a celebration of the causes he held dear - from his leadership at the University of North Alabama to his role as a long-time advocate for diversity in our state and our region,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said. “Dena and I join the campus and community in mourning the loss of our colleague and friend. He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed.”
The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama
The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
WAAY-TV
2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck
Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
WAFF
Tuscumbia man arrested for multiple burglaries in the Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia was arrested on Wednesday for multiple burglaries throughout the Shoals that happened between September and October 2022. Dustin Cunningham, 33 burglarized businesses after hours while they were unoccupied with no employees. Most of the businesses were under video surveillance which made it easier for patrol officers and detectives to identify Cunningham.
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
WHNT-TV
Tornado Watch Issued For Parts of The Tennessee Valley
Update: Some of our western counties have been removed from the tornado watch as storms have moved out of those areas. The threat is over for Lauderdale, Lawrence, Colbert, and Franklin counties. A tornado watch has been issued for Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties until 7PM. More from the National...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Comments / 0