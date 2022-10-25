ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sacheen Littlefeather obituary

By Michael Carlson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GR2l_0im023ul00
Sacheen Littlefeather, right, refusing to take the award for best actor from Roger Moore and Liv Ullmann, 1973.

The Academy Awards ceremony has always tried to avoid controversy, but on 27 March 1973, during the first Oscars show broadcast by satellite around the world, Sacheen Littlefeather came to the dais to receive the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando.

Littlefeather raised a hand to decline the Oscar statue being presented by Roger Moore. She held up an eight-page speech Brando had written for her, but she had been told by the show’s producer, Howard W Koch, that she would have only 60 seconds to speak, or else be arrested.

She calmly announced that Brando was “very regretful he could not accept this generous award” because of “the treatment of American Indians by the film industry, and on television in movie reruns, and also by recent happenings at Wounded Knee”. As she spoke, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux families by the Seventh Cavalry was being occupied by Native Americans, who had been protesting about the murder of a Lakota man. To a mix of applause and jeering, she apologised: “I hope I have not intruded on this evening and in the future our hearts will meet with love and understanding.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BITHJ_0im023ul00
Littlefeather was not allowed to read out the speech that Marlon Brando had written declining to accept his Oscar for The Godfather. Photograph: Globe Photos/Rex/Shutterstock

According to the producers, the actor John Wayne, who was standing in the wings, had to be held back by security. Clint Eastwood, presenting the best picture award to The Godfather, quipped that he “didn’t know if I should present the award on behalf of all the cowboys shot in John Ford westerns over the years”.

In retrospect, the polite dignity with which Littlefeather, who has died aged 75, delivered her message, dressed in buckskin and with traditional hair-ties, made it more powerful. Indeed, Michael Caine, who hosted the awards programme, criticised Brando for “letting some poor little Indian girl take the boos” rather than doing it himself.

She was born Marie Louise Cruz, in Salinas, California, the daughter of Manuel Ybarra Cruz, whom she said was part Apache and part Yaqui, and Geroldine Barnit, of French, German and Dutch descent. They worked as saddlemakers and leather stampers. Marie took the name Sacheen Littlefeather after her father’s death.

At 23 she moved to San Francisco and began modelling while studying acting at California State University, Hayward, and landing some commercials. She joined the United Bay Indian Council, and became more active in Native American issues. In 1970, having been named “Miss Vampire USA” in a promotional film for a television show, House of Dark Shadows, she was involved in the occupation by Native Americans of Alcatraz Island. In 1972, she was photographed by Playboy magazine for a feature to be called Ten Little Indians, which was cancelled. But after she became famous for her Oscars intervention, Playboy ran the spread of her alone; she said she had been “young and dumb” when she posed nude, but now agreed to the publication because she needed the money to attend a theatre festival in France.

She had first made contact with Brando through the Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola, her neighbour in San Francisco. She had sent Brando a letter; much later, when he called her at the radio station where she was working, he said: “I bet you don’t know who this is,” and she replied: “It sure as hell took you long enough to call. You beat ‘Indian time’ all to hell.” They became friends, and she was staying at his house on Mulholland Drive, intending to watch the Oscars, when Brando sat down and wrote his speech, then gave it to her to deliver, stipulating she not even touch the statuette.

She studied at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco, and had some small roles in films shot in the city, among them The Laughing Policeman (1973) and Freebie and the Bean (1974), and in the independent feature Winterhawk (1975) as Pale Flower. But she believed she had been blacklisted by Hollywood for her actions at the Oscars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LZ9k_0im023ul00
Performance during An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather, in Los Angeles, September 2022. Photograph: Rob Latour/Rex/Shutterstock

In September this year, the Academy hosted an “evening with Sacheen Littlefeather” and issued a formal apology for the “unwarranted and unjustified abuse she received”. “I never thought I’d live to see the day I would be hearing this,” she said. “It feels like the sacred circle is completing itself before I go in this life.” She had been undergoing treatment for cancer for some time.

Littlefeather is survived by two sisters, Trudy and Rozalind, who have disputed her account of their family heritage, saying their father was not the abusive parent Sacheen had portrayed, and was Mexican, without Native American blood. Trudy claimed: “Sacheen did not like herself. She didn’t like being Mexican. So it was better for her that way to play someone else.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Letter: Robbie Coltrane obituary

In the film Mona Lisa (1986), Robbie Coltrane played the friend of Bob Hoskins, the chauffeur to a high-class call girl. Coltrane bookends the movie: at the start he sympathetically leads the Hoskins character, released from prison, away from his abortive attempt to see his daughter (his ex-wife slamming the door in his face), and at the end is skipping happily arm-in-arm with father and daughter. He displayed the quirkiness of character and moral strength that would become his trademarks.
The Guardian

Sacheen Littlefeather faked Native American ancestry say family

Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who famously stood in for Marlon Brando to refuse the best actor Oscar in 1973, faked Native American ancestry, her family have said. In an article in the San Francisco Chronicle, Littlefeather’s sisters Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi said that their sister’s claim to have Apache and Yaqui ancestry through her father was “a lie” and “a fantasy”.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The smearing of John Wayne

In 1973, Marlon Brando orchestrated an Oscars scandal. And thus was born an absurd myth targeting John Wayne. Rather than accept the best actor award for his role in the Godfather, Brando skipped the Academy Awards altogether. Instead, he sent an Apache activist, Sacheen Littlefeather, in his stead to protest Hollywood’s infamously poor treatment of Native Americans. Littlefeather's surprise appearance roiled a town filled with easily roiled people. In fact, during her very brief, 74-second “acceptance” speech, Wayne, known even then as a reactionary right-winger, attempted to rush the stage, likely with the intention of physically removing, or even assaulting, the slight Native American woman.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
The Guardian

California bakery wins case over refusal to make cake for same-sex wedding

A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. California’s department of fair housing and employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing that the owner, Cathy Miller, intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
The Guardian

Kanye West: industry backlash continues as Kim Kardashian speaks out

A completed documentary about Kanye West, also known as Ye, has been scrapped amid concern and industry backlash over the rapper’s string of antisemitic statements in recent weeks. “This morning, after discussion with our film-makers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for...
The Guardian

The Guardian

486K+
Followers
110K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy