Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Japan World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Japan will hope to break their recent trend of World Cup performances this winter, though they face a tough task in Group E as they go up against Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.Since first partaking at a world championship in 1998, Japan’s record has read: group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat.That form suggests another early flight home for the national team, and given the stiffness of competition in their group, there would be no surprise or shame in that. But coach Hajime Moriyasu, who played for Japan between 1992 and 1996, will look to...
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
Gio Savarese: Portland Timbers will add attacking players, likely others
Coach happy to stay on for three more seasons, expresses confidence that Timbers can upgrade roster at key positions.The retooling of the Portland Timbers for 2023 will focus on bringing in new attacking pieces. Specifically, the club wants to sign an attacking midfielder — young Brazilian Evander, perhaps? — and to add a striker, after coming up just short of a playoff spot in 2022. One position that won't change is the head coach. Giovanni Savarese has agreed to an extension through 2025, with a club option for 2026. At a Wednesday, Oct. 26, press conference, Savarese said he expects...
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
UEFA punishes PSV for fan disorder at Arsenal
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — PSV Eindhoven was punished Thursday for fan disorder inside Arsenal’s stadium at a rescheduled Europa League game that was first postponed because of limited police resources in London after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. UEFA banned PSV from selling tickets to its fans...
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Matt Miazga says he and Gregg Berhalter ‘didn’t see eye to eye on a few things’
Matt Miazga has said that some differences of opinion with U.S. national team head coach Gregg Berhalter may have prevented him from being considered for the World Cup squad. Miazga moved to FC Cincinnati in August, ending a six-year spell at Chelsea that saw him make just two appearances for the Blues while taking in several loans at clubs across Europe. The 27-year-old has slotted in seamlessly in Cincinnati, starting every game for the club after making his debut in mid-August and helping the team reach the Eastern Conference semifinal. But Miazga’s strong form in MLS hasn’t seen him return to the USMNT...
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mario Götze's game-winning goal vs. Argentina. It was better than the dreadful...
Brazilians arriving in Ecuador for Copa Libertadores final
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Thousands of Brazilian fans were arriving in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil on Wednesday to watch the Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and Athletico. Organizers fear the Monumental Stadium might not be at its full capacity for Saturday’s all-Brazil final due to the high...
Soccer talent factory helps Ecuador’s side for World Cup
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy pitches of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are always busy. As teenagers aged 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of academy coaches. About 150 youngsters train...
Klopp fined, avoids touchline ban for red card in City game
LONDON (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban for his red card in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League this month. The German coach was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee failed to give a foul for a challenge on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah by City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Klopp later acknowledged he “lost it”.
Mexico names 31-player preliminary World Cup roster
The Mexican national team named the 31-player roster headed to Girona for the final round of friendlies ahead of the World Cup, with Edson Alvarez and Erick Gutierrez headlining the squad.
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille: Randal Kolo Muani nets the winner to secure narrow win for the Bundesliga side to keep their Champions League hopes alive after Mateo Guendouzi cancelled out Dachi Kamada's opener
Eintracht Frankfurt muscled their way to a 2-1 win over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday to leave Champions League Group D wide open and boost their chances of advancing on the final matchday next week. The win lifted the Europa League winners to seven points, one ahead of Marseille and...
Bo Jin makes another run at Asia-Pacific Amateur with 65
CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Bo Jin of China had plenty of stress getting to Thailand, and it was all worth it Thursday when he opened with a 7-under 65 to build a two-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur. It's the second straight year Jin is off to a good...
