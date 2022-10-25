Matt Miazga has said that some differences of opinion with U.S. national team head coach Gregg Berhalter may have prevented him from being considered for the World Cup squad. Miazga moved to FC Cincinnati in August, ending a six-year spell at Chelsea that saw him make just two appearances for the Blues while taking in several loans at clubs across Europe. The 27-year-old has slotted in seamlessly in Cincinnati, starting every game for the club after making his debut in mid-August and helping the team reach the Eastern Conference semifinal. But Miazga’s strong form in MLS hasn’t seen him return to the USMNT...

