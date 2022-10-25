Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Officials weren’t seeking Mike Evans’ autograph after Sunday’s game, NFL finds
TAMPA — The NFL has found the two officials who appeared to be seeking an autograph from Bucs receiver Mike Evans immediately after Sunday’s game against the Panthers were guilty only of bad optics. The league released a statement Tuesday morning stating that the interaction between Evans and...
Texans Have Released Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver
The Houston Texans said goodbye to wide receiver Tyler Johnson on Tuesday after just two appearances with the team. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Texans have waived former [Buccaneers] WR Tyler Johnson." Noting, "He was an intriguing waiver wire option during cut-down day." In two games as a Texan, Johnson...
The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss
The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.
NFL issues statement on exchange between Mike Evans, officials
An exchange on Sunday between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans and two officials raised some serious questions, but the NFL says it was not what it looked like. A video that went viral on social media showed two NFL officials — side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter — tracking down Evans in the tunnel after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. One of the refs yelled to Evans before handing him a piece of paper and a pen. Evans appeared to write something on the paper, and many people speculated that he was giving an autograph. You can see the video here.
Ja'Marr Chase timeline of games Bengals WR could miss with hip injury
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss an indefinite amount of time due to a hip injury and it’s an injury with leaguewide ramifications. According to the early reports, Chase will miss four to six weeks and could head to injured reserve. So here’s a look at...
WVNews
Brian Allen's return could lift beleaguered Rams' O-line
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Brian Allen thought his troublesome knee would not be a problem. The Los Angeles Rams center had carefully managed his workload during organized team activities and training camp in hopes that the swelling caused by loose bodies would settle down by the start of the season.
Colts vs. Commanders: Updated injury report for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) were back on the field Thursday preparing for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 8:. *DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant —...
