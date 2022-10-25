ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury to release Sweet Caroline cover to raise funds for mental health

 4 days ago
Tyson Fury at a recording session for his cover of Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline.

The boxer Tyson Fury is set to release his debut single to raise money for the men’s mental health charity Talk Club.

The two-time world heavyweight champion has covered Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, with the song slated for release next month.

The track was chosen thanks to its status as a fan favourite at many UK sporting events, with Fury saying he feels a particular connection to the track. “Sweet Caroline is a record I’ve always loved and I’m excited to record and release it,” the 34-year-old said.

“And thanks to the folks over at Warner Music, they’ve given me the opportunity to do that, and what better time to release it than around the World Cup!

“I’m also proud to be partnering with the team at Talk Club who do such amazing work. It’s a great opportunity for me to give something back to mental health and hopefully continue to raise awareness for a cause that’s really close to my heart, and if it helps England along the way in the World Cup, well that’s an added bonus.”

Fury has previously spoken openly about his struggles with his mental health and 100% of Warner Music UK’s profits from the single, including 100% of Fury’s earnings from the release, will be donated to Talk Club.

The charity offers support to men who are struggling with their mental health by providing “talking groups, sports groups and therapy to help keep you mentally fit” via a range of online and in-person methods.

The Talk Club co-founders Ben Akers and Gavin Thorpe said: “Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK. Tyson Fury is a champion, in and out of the ring, to many of those men.

“So to be partnering with Tyson on something that raises the awareness of Talk Club and gets men talking and improving their mental fitness will save lives.”

