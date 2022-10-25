Chelsea report: Blues want Serie A midfielder - and will offer attacking star as makeweight

Chelsea are willing to offer Hakim Ziyech to Juventus as part of a package to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

The Morocco international continues to struggle for game time at Stamford Bridge, with Graham Potter yet to hand him a start in either the Premier League or the Champions League .

Ziyech has been named in a starting line-up just once this season, leaving him facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

The former Ajax forward looks set to depart the club in an upcoming transfer window, and the Blues are considering using him in a player-plus-cash offer for Rabiot.

That is according to a report by the Italian outlet Calciomercato , which states that the Blues are poised to renew their interest in the Frenchman.

With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both out of contract at the end of the campaign, Chelsea are likely to seek midfield reinforcements in 2023.

Rabiot, who came close to joining Manchester United in the summer, is thought to be one of the players on the west Londoners' radar.

Like Kante and Jorginho, the 27-year-old is set to become a free agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and he may fancy a new challenge after four years at Juventus .

The Italian giants might be willing to let him depart in January, particularly if that means receiving a small sum of money plus a player of Ziyech's calibre.

Potter's side will book their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare if they beat Red Bull Salzburg in one of the early kick-offs on Tuesday.

Chelsea, who remain unbeaten since Potter took charge of the club last month, were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at the weekend.

They will return to Premier League action on Saturday, as Potter prepares to lock horns with his former club Brighton .

