Pep Guardiola full of praise for ‘special’ Jude Bellingham ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

Pep Guardiola has worked with some of the greatest players of the modern era at Barcelona , Bayern Munich and Manchester City in a stellar managerial career.

He’s seen plenty of talented young prospects break through and go on to fulfil their potential on the biggest stage, with Jude Bellingham one of the latest to catch his eye.

The all-action midfielder has flourished since joining Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City two years ago, captaining the German club at the age of just 19.

Tonight, they host Man City in the penultimate game of the Champions League group stage, with both set to progress to the knockout rounds.

Bellingham already has four goals in the competition this season, including the opener in a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad last month.

It was the England international’s second goal in three games against Pep Guardiola’s side, having also notched in the second leg of the quarter-finals two seasons ago.

Speaking to the media ahead of Man City’s latest clash with Dortmund, Guardiola offered some words of praise and encouragement to Bellingham.

“The quality, everybody knows it. The whole package is really good,” he said.

“He was 17 when he arrived but it was not just about his quality, [it was] how he was leading, his kicking, going to the referee.

“This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains.”

There has been lots of speculation linking Bellingham with a move to one of the Premier League’s giants, chiefly Liverpool or Manchester United , but Guardiola believes he’s at the right club to keep developing.

“I think Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come,” he claimed.

“Maybe if Jude Bellingham was in England he would go to City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea , Arsenal or Tottenham . Maybe he would not get the minutes.

“The best thing for a young player to be better is to play minutes.”