ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Mum's 'unhinged' poem about Boris Johnson leaves people very confused

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A mum anonymously wrote an "unhinged" poem about former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - and people are baffled.

In a post uploaded to Mumsnet, the woman expressed her devastation at Johnson's departure from the race for prime minister and the plea for his return.

One person on Twitter shared a screenshot of the post and wrote: "I don't often look at Mumsnet these days. I'm glad that on the few occasions that I do, it still seems to be as utterly mental as ever."

The Mumsnet post expressed the writer's utter disappointment at Johnson's departure from the leadership race, with her noting that she is "devasted it's gone down this way."

"Boris had a mandate to deliver on. He's been denied that opportunity again. I am shattered that my PM won't be the PM again," she wrote.

The post also went on to blame Rishi Sunak for being unloyal to Johnson.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Boris made Rishi, and now look how he's treated him. Boris dedicated his life to public service and deserves better than this," she added.

Sunak is now in a position for the PM role and is unlikely to budge, at least for now.

Still, that didn't stop this Mumsnet user from wanting Johnson to be back at No.10 Downing Street.

"I want to see him back in power and hope and pray that I do in my lifetime…" she added.

The post was accompanied by a poem dedicated to Johnson. And the writer decided to give a glimpse into what she believes Johnson feels like at this moment. The first two verses sum up that assumption:

Carrie came to me today,

And said it was time to go,

I looked at her and smiled,

As I whispered that "I know"

I then turned and looked behind me,

And see my children asleep,

All my cabinet were around me,

And I could hear them weep

But people online were not here for this and swiftly commented on the "unhinged" post.

One person wrote: "Please tell me that's a parody."

"This is one of the best and worst things I've ever read," another added, while a third wrote: "That's one of the maddest things I've read on any form of social media."

Others seemed to want more clarification on the post altogether.

"Gentle Boris? Dedicated himself to public service? Am I living in an alternate reality or something?!" one added.

Someone else wrote: "It comes across as a eulogy. Have I missed something?"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Jacob Rees-Mogg says his 'slumbers' were disturbed by Boris Johnson on Sunday morning

Jacob Rees-Mogg has recounted a recent occasion in which the former prime minister woke him up on a Sunday morning. Yes, really.Writing in the Spectator, the former minister described what happened when Liz Truss resigned and rumours started going round that Boris Johnson might try and become leader of the party again.He said he wanted his old boss back and that his campaign was going well but he couldn't get it off the ground and Johnson rang him early in the morning to talk about it.He wrote: "I wanted Boris back, as he had the mandate and his removal was...
Indy100

7 times Tories have taken a pop at North London

North London is being cancelled again - so don't you dare cross the Thames.The proportionally tiny part of the UK is back in the news after new PM Rishi Sunak used his first appearance at PMQs to show he has the whole country in mind when making policy, by ranting against the portion of the capital city.It is not the first time they have desperately tried to conjure up a metropolitan villain, who usually lives in Islington, to unite the party. And most of the time they have done it, it is revealed to be hypocritical claptrap - just look...
Indy100

Trevor Noah accused of 'making up' the racist backlash to Rishi Sunak becoming PM

The Daily Show's host Trevor Noah has moved to deny that he accused the entire United Kingdom of having a racist reaction to Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister after getting into a spat with Piers Morgan.Noah went viral earlier this week for a video where he attempted to 'unpack the backlash' against Sunak being named as the next minister, following the abrupt end to Liz Truss's short reign in the role. In the video which has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter, Noah claims that some people have said: "now the Indians are going to take over...
Indy100

Jane McDonald confirms that she has not been made minister for cruise ships and entertainment

With the way UK politics has been going over the past couple of months, it can be difficult to know which minister occupies which governmental position.The country is now on its third Prime Minister in three months as Rishi Sunak was elected by Tory MPs to become the new party leader, and thus PM.With a new leader comes another cabinet reshuffle and the internet has seized the opportunity to mock the revolving seats by hilariously suggesting that national treasure Jane McDonald has been appointed as the Secretary of State for Cruse Ships and Entertainment.The singer and television presenter shared the...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak spokesperson forced to confirm new video doesn't use a Gary Glitter song

When a communications professional signed up to the job of being Rishi Sunak's spokesperson, they were probably excited to field tough questions on the most pressing debates of the day, from how to deal with the cost of living crisis, to the suitability of Sunak's cabinet appointments.They probably anticipated dealing with some gaffes, but they didn't expect to have to tell a room of journalists that the prime minister's latest attempt at self-promotion didn't plug the work of a sex offender.But this is exactly what happened when Sunak posted a video of him on Twitter, showing clips of him out...
Indy100

Nadine Dorries botches TalkTV intro: "Sorry, I’ve just completely messed up"

Nadine Dorries is a… divisive political figure. So it’s perhaps no wonder that she was chosen to fill Piers Morgan’s shoes while he’s off on holiday.The former Culture Secretary and Boris Johnson stan guest-hosted Morgan’s TalkTv show ‘Uncensored’ on Monday and Tuesday, and viewers’ overwhelming verdict was: don’t give up your day job. (Actually, plenty of people say she should give that up, too.)The real stand-out in the Tory MP’s performance came when she attempted to run through what was coming up on the programme, with about as much success as Johnson’s recent leadership campaign.Sign up for our free Indy100...
Indy100

'Leaky Sue': Six politician's nicknames explained

Suella Braverman is in the news today after reports emerged she is nicknamed "leaky Sue" in Whitehall for her behaviour in the Home Office.Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey made the claim on The News Agents podcast yesterday, after the home secretary was reappointed to her role despite resigning six days prior for sending "sensitive" documents to the wrong person, from the wrong email.If that wasn't bad enough, today it was reported by The Daily Mail that Braverman was probed by national security officials earlier this year as part of a leak inquiry when she was attorney general."Leaky Sue" is quite...
Indy100

Rishi Sunak's cabinet: We rated the key figures in the PM's top team

Politics is in its musical chairs era.It seems like everyone in the Tory party is having a go at the humble of job of 'leading the literal country' this year, and every time Britain is handed to a new Tory to pick apart, they bring in a new team to take on other middle-management roles like fixing the nation's economy, or dealing with crime. Nothing major.Yes, our words are dripping with sarcasm and it would be nice to have some consistency, but that is not the hand we've been dealt. Instead, we report on an infinite loop of cabinets regenerating...
Indy100

Everything that Just Stop Oil have targeted since their protests began

Throughout October, the climate activist group Just Stop Oil has been making headlines with a number of protests across the capital against the UK government’s new oil and gas licences after vowing to take action every day of the month.From throwing tomato soup over an art masterpiece to causing traffic chaos by blocking a major route in and out of London, the group has certainly made their presence and cause known.Here is a round-up of all the things the group has targeted.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterVan Gogh paintingIn this high-profile stunt, two members of the activist...
Indy100

Liz Truss's time as prime minister in numbers

Liz Truss is done.The prime minister's spectacular reign in 10 Downing Street came to an end on October 20th 2022, less than two months after she was elected to the role by Conservative party members. However, despite this, her policies, harkening back to the days of Margaret Thatcher, proved to be very unpopular, mostly with the financial markets. Following the announcement of her and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget which sent the pound plummeting and the UK economy into utter turmoil, the writing was more or less on the wall for Truss but she soldiered on for a few more weeks.Then in...
TheDailyBeast

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Re-Banned From Twitter

White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was re-banned from Twitter on Saturday after he and other right-wingers jumped the gun by creating new Twitter accounts, hoping to return to the platform now owned by Elon Musk. Fuentes, who created the new account @spookygoblin8 earlier in the week, is the latest in a very long line of far-right users who have resurfaced on the platform, only to be tossed off again. Fuentes didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. On Friday, right-wing radio host Stew Peters was also suspended after he returned to the platform. “Time will tell if Elon Musk’s Twitter will actually allow the free exchange of ideas,” he told The Daily Beast afterward. Musk said in a Friday tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” and that until the group meets, there will be “no major content decisions or account reinstatements.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Indy100

Why the reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter is like Trump's election victory

There's a strange familiarity in how some Twitter users are reacting to Elon Musk taking over the social media platform. Already, people online have noticed an increase in discriminatory language under the pretense of "free speech" - something Musk has promised to bring to the platform. One Twitter user, Alejandra Caraballo, tweeted examples of hateful language she stumbled on, mostly from people believing they can say whatever they want because of Musk's ownership.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "We're off to quite a start with groyper Nazi trolls feeling explicitly emboldened by Elon to threaten murder and use...
Indy100

People can't get over the sassy title of Prince Harry's new book

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has announced he will be releasing a memoir called Spare on 10 January this coming year and people are excited. The widely anticipated novel will cover everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his military service in Afghanistan to becoming a husband and father. "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said in a statement. "My hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no...
Indy100

Busker sparks debate after refusing to move out of wheelchair user's way

A busker has sparked debate after refusing to move their speaker and equipment out of the way for a wheelchair.Busker Mia Kirkland went viral on TikTok after posting the stand-off between herself and a man who was pushing his wife in a wheelchair.In the clip, a man was pushing his wife and as he got close to Kirkland, said, “Can you move your stuff please?”, referencing the equipment Kirkland had set up on the pavement where she was performing.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterKirkland replied, “but you have all that space” and pointed to the pedestrian walkway...
Indy100

Elon Musk buys Twitter and people are worried: "like the gates of hell opened"

After months and months of speculation and negotiating billionaire Elon Musk has finally completed his purchase of Twitter for an eye-watering $44bn.The world's richest man, 51, appeared to confirm media reports of his takeover of Twitter, tweeting shortly before 5am (UK time) on Friday: “the bird is freed”.The billionaire’s chief criticism of the social media platform has been its policing of “free speech”. Musk is expected to speak to Twitter employees directly on Friday if the deal is finalised, according to an internal memo cited in several media outlets.Despite internal confusion and low morale tied to fears of layoffs or...
Indy100

Lee Anderson reported to the police after 'transphobic comments'

Tory MP Lee Anderson has been "reported to the Police and the Conservatives" for a "clear-cut hate crime" following transphobic remarks about Labour politician Eddie Izzard, who identifies as a woman.The MP for Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, told Talk TV he "would not follow him into the toilets" if she came to parliament, and even said Keir Starmer "is not sure what he’s all about".Councillor David Hennigan, who represents Central Sutton and New Cross on Ashfield District Council made the complaint to the Met Police and new Conservative Party Chairman, Nadhim Zahawi. Hennigan has also requested that the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire...
Indy100

Elon Musk calls Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov a 'douche' during Ukraine argument

Elon Musk has hit out at Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov after he criticised Musk’s controversial proposals for peace in the country. The Tesla CEO called Kasparov an “idiot” and a “douche” after being condemned for suggesting that Crimea should become a formal part of Russia as part of peace settlements in eastern Europe. Musk previously suggested on Twitter that he has a solution to deliver a truce between the countries. He posted a poll suggesting that the sham referendums of annexed regions must be performed again under the supervision of the United Nations - with Russian aggressors leaving if...
Indy100

If you identify as a 'gamer' you are more likely to be racist and sexist, study finds

A new study has found that people who call themselves ‘gamers’ are more likely to be racist and sexist.The findings come from research conducted by Take This, a non-profit mental health organisation, and show that gamers more regularly show “extreme behaviours” than non-gamers.The study focused on 300 American gamers and took a closer look at their behaviours. It read: “Gamer communities represent a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they may provide a sense of connection and purpose for individuals who suffer from loneliness and insecurity. On the other hand, they may expose gamers to hateful speech and social toxicity...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy