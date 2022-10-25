ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Canzano: Pulling back the curtain on Cam Rising's disappearing act

The Fox Sports 1 broadcast crew went home disappointed after calling Utah's win over Washington State on Thursday night and I can't say I blame them. It was a nice win for the Utes, who played without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Utah won on the road. That's not easy. But it may owe the FS1 broadcast team an apology. Decide for yourself.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Woman in wheelchair hit, killed by cement truck in Logan

LOGAN — A woman in a wheelchair was hit by a truck and killed Friday while crossing Main Street in Logan, police said. About 9:52 a.m., the woman was crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair when a cement truck turning south onto Main Street from 200 North struck her, Logan police said in a statement.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Woman injured in shooting at Ogden Halloween party

OGDEN — A woman was hit in the lower leg by a bullet during a shooting at a Halloween Party in Ogden early Sunday morning. Lt. Cameron Stiver with the Ogden Police Department said the shooting happened after a disagreement at a Halloween party near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

60-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A 60-year-old man died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking across the street on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department. Cutler clarified that the man was not at or near a crosswalk, as previously reported by officials.
MILLCREEK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy