Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Canzano: Pulling back the curtain on Cam Rising's disappearing act
The Fox Sports 1 broadcast crew went home disappointed after calling Utah's win over Washington State on Thursday night and I can't say I blame them. It was a nice win for the Utes, who played without starting quarterback Cam Rising. Utah won on the road. That's not easy. But it may owe the FS1 broadcast team an apology. Decide for yourself.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
ksl.com
3A, 2A, 1A volleyball: 4 years later, Morgan finally clinches 20th title in school history
OREM — The winningest volleyball program in state history is back on top. After three-straight trips to the state final with a runner-up finish, the Morgan girls volleyball team summited the mountain for the 20th time in school history and downed Richfield 25-27, 25-10, 25-19, 25-10 at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
ksl.com
Woman in wheelchair hit, killed by cement truck in Logan
LOGAN — A woman in a wheelchair was hit by a truck and killed Friday while crossing Main Street in Logan, police said. About 9:52 a.m., the woman was crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair when a cement truck turning south onto Main Street from 200 North struck her, Logan police said in a statement.
ksl.com
'Just a miracle': Family of the lost 3-year-old is thankful for community response
MINERSVILLE, Beaver County — A Taylorsville family went to Beaver to create memories but didn't expect the trip to be so eventful. Sondra and Xavier Wilson's 3-year-old son, Maurice, also known as Momo, got lost when the family was doing some rockhounding west of Milford on Friday night when he walked off.
ksl.com
Copperview Elementary in Midvale moves to remote learning Friday due to police presence
MIDVALE — Copperview Elementary School is holding a remote learning day Friday due to a police investigation in the neighborhood. Canyons School District canceled in-person school for the day as a "precaution" at the request of police, "and for the safety of the school community," said district spokesman Jeff Haney.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
ksl.com
Woman injured in shooting at Ogden Halloween party
OGDEN — A woman was hit in the lower leg by a bullet during a shooting at a Halloween Party in Ogden early Sunday morning. Lt. Cameron Stiver with the Ogden Police Department said the shooting happened after a disagreement at a Halloween party near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue.
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
ksl.com
60-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle in Millcreek
MILLCREEK — A 60-year-old man died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking across the street on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department. Cutler clarified that the man was not at or near a crosswalk, as previously reported by officials.
Comments / 0