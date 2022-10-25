Read full article on original website
White Mill project closer to getting off the ground
Danville’s highly anticipated $100 million White Mill redevelopment is starting to see positive movement. In August, Danville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $5 million state grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, a move to help with gap financing of the renovation.
Durham development plan stalled because there are not enough firefighters to keep it safe
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham is growing so fast, the fire department is struggling to keep up with the demand. They are sounding the alarm, and that could mean a freeze on development in the southeastern part of the county. At a recent city council meeting, Planning Director Sara Young...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
chathamstartribune.com
MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.
Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
WSET
Incident closing US-58 cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
VDOT gives driving tips for Martinsville Speedway 75th anniversary weekend
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — It is going to be a busy weekend in Martinsville as thousands head out to the Half Mile of Mayhem. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to make sure people are following the many signs in place. According to VDOT traffic is being routed to the speedway in certain patterns […]
WBTM
Academia, Business Sectors Forge New Connections at 2022 Debut Edition of CEA Summit East in Danville
New connections and collaboration were clear themes that emerged from the October 25-26, 2022, debut edition of the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Summit East held at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) in Danville, Va. Co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and the. Controlled Environment Agriculture Innovation Center (a joint...
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
Warehouses look to hire ahead of holiday rush
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – As hiring struggles continue, businesses across the country are preparing for a busy holiday season. Adecco has 100 open positions in their Martinsville warehouses, according to Job Mobile Van Captain Trevor Adair, and he expects another 200 to open soon. “The holiday shopping season comes in and it comes in fast […]
rhinotimes.com
High Point Wants Your Dangerous Junk But Not Your IRS Forms
Everyone knows that fall is the best time to do spring cleaning and, when it comes to that hard to dispose of waste, the City of High Point is offering a helping hand to its residents. The city will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on Saturday, Nov....
wfmynews2.com
A new Greensboro bargain store offers relief during inflation
Tote Boys retail liquidation sells items for as low as $1. Providing weekly deals for those looking to cut costs.
Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?
Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
Plant-based vaccine maker announces layoffs in Durham
Medicago uses plants to produce what it calls “virus-like particles” that mimic the structure of viruses and trigger an immune response in the body.
chathamstartribune.com
Skills training finds a home in Danville
Vincent Brown has taught commercial painting for many years in North Carolina as part of his business, Statesville Painting and Maintenance. Last year, he brought his apprenticeship program, SPM Empowerment and Skills, back home to Danville, and which is designed to teach young adults trades such as painting and carpentry.
wallstreetwindow.com
Bubba’s Ice Cream of Danville, Virginia Is Now Moving Out To Franklin Turnpike
Bubba’s Ice Cream is famous in Danville, Virginia and it seems like it has been on North Main Street forever. Well, this weekend will be the last weekend at that location is it is now moving. On Facebook, the owners wrote the following: “Y’all the time has come. This Sunday is the last day of the season. But, this year is different. For 64 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream’s home has been at 2626 North Main Street. This weekend will be our last at this location. Please stop by for your favorite dessert. For our 65th season, Bubba’s will be opening at a new location(2455 Franklin Turnpike-next to Rubens Too). Stay tuned for our opening in March 2023!”
Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
WDBJ7.com
Danville job fair will have 50-plus employers with more than 1,300 open positions
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair. The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville Tuesday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker. As of 8:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
