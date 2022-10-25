ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Virginia Business

White Mill project closer to getting off the ground

Danville’s highly anticipated $100 million White Mill redevelopment is starting to see positive movement. In August, Danville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $5 million state grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, a move to help with gap financing of the renovation.
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

MVP builders suspend eminent domain efforts in N.C.

Builders of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are backing off on the urgency of a proposed expansion, but they say they’re not abandoning the idea. MVP announced in a court filing last weekend that they are withdrawing eminent domain actions in North Carolina for its Southgate extension. That is a proposed a 75-mile long spur of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania County south into Rockingham and Alamance counties.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Incident closing US-58 cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
WFXR

Warehouses look to hire ahead of holiday rush

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – As hiring struggles continue, businesses across the country are preparing for a busy holiday season. Adecco has 100 open positions in their Martinsville warehouses, according to Job Mobile Van Captain Trevor Adair, and he expects another 200 to open soon. “The holiday shopping season comes in and it comes in fast […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
rhinotimes.com

High Point Wants Your Dangerous Junk But Not Your IRS Forms

Everyone knows that fall is the best time to do spring cleaning and, when it comes to that hard to dispose of waste, the City of High Point is offering a helping hand to its residents. The city will hold its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event on Saturday, Nov....
HIGH POINT, NC
The Roanoke Star

Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?

Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Skills training finds a home in Danville

Vincent Brown has taught commercial painting for many years in North Carolina as part of his business, Statesville Painting and Maintenance. Last year, he brought his apprenticeship program, SPM Empowerment and Skills, back home to Danville, and which is designed to teach young adults trades such as painting and carpentry.
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Bubba’s Ice Cream of Danville, Virginia Is Now Moving Out To Franklin Turnpike

Bubba’s Ice Cream is famous in Danville, Virginia and it seems like it has been on North Main Street forever. Well, this weekend will be the last weekend at that location is it is now moving. On Facebook, the owners wrote the following: “Y’all the time has come. This Sunday is the last day of the season. But, this year is different. For 64 years, Bubba’s Ice Cream’s home has been at 2626 North Main Street. This weekend will be our last at this location. Please stop by for your favorite dessert. For our 65th season, Bubba’s will be opening at a new location(2455 Franklin Turnpike-next to Rubens Too). Stay tuned for our opening in March 2023!”
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes part of I-40 E in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Part of I-40 East is shut down due to a crash, according to Greensboro police. I-40 eastbound from I-73 North and I-73 South is closed until further notice. Officials said a call came in at 7:24 p.m. Greensboro police are diverting traffic to an alternate route.
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville job fair will have 50-plus employers with more than 1,300 open positions

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair. The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville Tuesday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker. As of 8:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left...
ROANOKE, VA

